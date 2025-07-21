 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams wins a doubles match at Washington in her first tournament in more than a year
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Toronto Masters. Sinner, Djokovic and Draper already were out
BRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-WOMEN'S SINGLES
Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen pulls out of the US Open after elbow surgery

Top Clips

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams wins a doubles match at Washington in her first tournament in more than a year
Tennis: Wimbledon Championships
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Toronto Masters. Sinner, Djokovic and Draper already were out
BRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-WOMEN'S SINGLES
Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen pulls out of the US Open after elbow surgery

Top Clips

shimoda_washougal.jpg
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?

July 21, 2025 06:03 PM
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto discuss how Chase Sexton can ride the momentum from his Washougal win through the remainder of the Pro Motocross season.

Related Videos

shimoda_washougal.jpg
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
nbc_moto_t24justincooper_250714.jpg
04:36
Implications of Cooper taking over SMX points lead
nbc_moto_t24jettlawrence_250714.jpg
03:52
Lawrence brothers on ‘another level right now’
nbc_moto_t24jeremymartin_250714.jpg
04:48
Martin ends career with ‘perfect weekend’
nbc_moto_factoryteam_250707.jpg
04:19
Why aren’t U.S. bike makers starting teams?
sexton_redbud.jpg
08:35
Carmichael: Sexton needs to be ready for 31 races
tomac_redbud.jpg
03:02
RedBud track was tough on Pro Motocross bikes
nbc_moto_gypsyques_250707.jpg
06:35
Should paddle tires be banned in Pro Motocross?
nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
06:48
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
05:51
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
02:53
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
The Studbudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West