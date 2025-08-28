 Skip navigation
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Deion Sanders
Colorado and Georgia Tech meet for the 1st time on the field since splitting the 1990 national title
Pat Narduzzi
The ‘City Game’ returns after an 85-year break as Pitt hosts crosstown rival Duquesne

Top Clips

Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Key questions ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs

August 28, 2025 06:06 PM
Take a look at the most intriguing questions heading into the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs, from Denny Hamlin finally winning a Cup Championship, Bubba Wallace's potential and more.

nbc_nas_radiorecap_250823.jpg
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash

nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
simms_parsons_reax_raw.jpg
01:19
Simms: Parsons takes Packers ‘over the top’
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd1_250828.jpg
15:46
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 1
nbc_pftpm_parsonstrade_250828.jpg
16:13
Florio: Parsons’ trade a result of DAL fumbling
Deegan_int_raw.jpg
11:03
Deegan: ‘Pressure makes me better’
30_board_raw.jpg
21:46
Are the Lawrence brothers a dynasty in SMX?
nbc_roto_godwin_250828.jpg
01:32
Godwin out means it’s ‘Egbuka season’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jaydenreed_250828.jpg
01:24
Reed’s fantasy value capped regardless of injury
nbc_roto_devonachane_250828.jpg
01:21
Achane’s injury throws Dolphins backfield in flux
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
05:03
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6ehl_250828.jpg
31:42
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 6
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
01:57
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
06:30
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_tier1qbs_250828.jpg
10:10
Fantasy Tier 1 QBs: Hurts offers ‘clear value’
nbc_ffhh_tierfour_250828.jpg
09:06
Fantasy Tier 4 QBs: Lawrence primed to reemerge
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_ffhh_tier3qb_250828.jpg
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
nbc_ffhh_burrow_250828.jpg
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_cfbbrackets_250828.jpg
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions
nbc_rtf_coypredicts_250828.jpg
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
nbc_rtf_heismanpredict_250828.jpg
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
nbc_pst_livars_250828.jpg
13:51
Storylines for Liverpool v. Arsenal matchup
nbc_pst_transferdeadline_250828.jpg
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
nbc_pst_mubur_250828.jpg
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
FowlerDPS828.jpg
14:49
Fowler discusses impact of ‘College GameDay’