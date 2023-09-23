 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMC 2023 LA Coliseum 450 Press Conference.jpg
Top three SuperMotocross riders describe their million dollar spend
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcnf_extendedhl_230923.jpg
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMC 2023 LA Coliseum 450 Press Conference.jpg
Top three SuperMotocross riders describe their million dollar spend
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pff_ohsnd_230920.jpg
No. 9 Notre Dame vs No. 6 Ohio State: Numbers to know before Saturday’s kickoff
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerrydercupupdate_230918.jpg
How to watch: TV schedule for the 44th Ryder Cup

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breeve_jensengoal_230923.jpg
Jensen strikes back for Brentford against Everton
nbc_pl_breeve_decouregoal_230923.jpg
Doucoure slots Everton in front against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcnf_extendedhl_230923.jpg
Highlights: Manchester City 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allgaier on Texas Xfinity pole for Round of 12

September 23, 2023 12:30 PM
Justin Allgaier lauds his team's "special" consistency after claiming pole position for the Xfinity playoff race at Texas, where he feels "no pressure" and his team can "gamble" following his win at Bristol.
Up Next
nbc_nas_justin_interview_230923.jpg
2:14
Allgaier on Texas Xfinity pole for Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_texas_230922.jpg
1:17
Playoff standings reset before Rd. of 12 at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_texaspreviewv2_230921.jpg
9:07
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hamlinandlarson_230921.jpg
8:30
Hamlin ‘in another league’ after Cup Round of 16
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martintruexjr_230921.jpg
5:48
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
Now Playing
KL.jpg
7:12
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_hamlinwinv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Hamlin energized in playoffs seeking first title
Now Playing
Texas.jpg
5:12
Texas, Talladega, Charlotte next for Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_driverseliminatedv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Logano, Harvick, McDowell, Stenhouse eliminated
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
9:11
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
3:57
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
Now Playing
JL.jpg
8:57
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
8:12
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
1:51
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_truexjrintv_230916.jpg
1:02
Truex Jr. avoids playoff elimination at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvick_230916.jpg
0:37
Harvick’s last Bristol race ends with elimination
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_wallaceintv_230916.jpg
1:29
Wallace invokes Gauff after advancing to Rd. of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230916.jpg
1:36
Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolnighthls_230916.jpg
12:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nacarcupbristol_loganocrash_230916.jpg
3:39
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
12:03
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_earnhardtintv_230915.jpg
1:28
Dale Jr leads 47 laps in Xfinity return at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierwinintv_230915.jpg
3:53
Allgaier ‘speechless’ after Xfinity win at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_austinhillwreck_230915.jpg
1:13
Hill’s Bristol race ends after contact with Creed
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolwreck_230915.jpg
2:25
Berry, Mayer, Jones get collected in Bristol wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
9:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellint_230915.jpg
0:52
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_extendedhl_230914.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Heim wins Bristol Truck race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thannbusch2010_230914.jpg
1:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Busch’s Bristol sweep
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_230914.jpg
1:36
Truex Jr. could make wrong kind of playoff history
Now Playing