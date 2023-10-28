Watch Now
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
Justin Allgaier crosses the line first just ahead of Sheldon Creed to win the Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race after a crazy overtime finish at Martinsville Speedway and qualify for the Championship 4.
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
"I'm so glad this is over" says Cole Custer after a chaotic overtime restart and finish at Martinsville where the No. 00 had "nowhere to go" after getting spun, but a 19th-place result is enough to race for a title.
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
Austin Hill says it "wasn't cool" of him to drive Sheldon Creed up the track in Turn 1 but that Creed didn't give him a chance getting into Turn 3 despite being in a must-win situation, describing it as "uncalled for."
Creed eliminated: ‘I don’t know if it’s fair’
Sheldon Creed reviews his overtime battle between teammate Austin Hill after failing to qualify for the Championship 4, saying he's not proud of racing like that and doesn't like racing that way.
Allgaier to race for title: ‘This is emotional’
A breathless Justin Allgaier has a shot at the Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway after finally capturing a win at Martinsville, something he's wanted to do for a "long time."
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville experiences a pile-up on the backstretch and brings out the red flag with six laps remaining.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Watch highlights for the qualifying session ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Truex Jr: First pit stall at Martinsville ‘huge’
Martin Truex Jr. says "it's definitely a big deal" to have the first pit stall at Martinsville after capturing pole position for the Round of 8 cutoff race.
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Madera Speedway
Kaden Honeycutt dominates from start to finish to score his second career ARCA Menards Series West win in the 51FIFTY Jr Homecoming ARCA 150 from Madera Speedway.
One race remains to set Cup Series Championship 4
Dustin Long previews the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway, where two Championship 4 spots remain for playoff drivers in a race where those below the cutline have seen success.
Highlights: Martinsville Xfinity Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Look back on Chastain’s video game move
One year later, Ross Chastain and other drivers recall their memories of his wall ride at Martinsville to make the Championship 4.
Standout moments from Martinsville playoff race
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty review their favorite moments from Martinsville Speedway, including Ross Chastain's "Hail Melon," Martin Truex Jr. vs. Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin vs. Chase Elliott.
Larson, Bell to keep up intensity at Martinsville
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty discuss how they expect Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell to approach the race at Martinsville and the importance of maintaining a good rhythm in preparation for Phoenix.
Martinsville Speedway’s Campbell set for playoffs
Martinsville Speedway track president Clay Campbell discusses the importance of NASCAR's oldest track hosting the final elimination race and how Ross Chastain's wall ride has impacted the track.
Predicting the final two Cup Championship 4 spots
Rick Allen, Brad Daugherty and Kyle Petty highlight preview the final race before the championship at Martinsville Speedway and make their predictions for the Championship 4.
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at The Bullring
Check out extended highlights from the ARCA Menards Series West Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Who will join Larson, Bell in Championship 4?
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan preview the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway and debate the drivers who have the best chance to join Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in the Championship 4.
Larson to blame for own mistake at Homestead-Miami
Kyle Larson appeared to be on his way to a second straight Cup victory until he plowed until the sand barrels at the entrance of Homestead-Miami's pit road. Jeff Burton and Nate Ryan explain why it was Larson's mistake.
Blaney sits above cutline after impressive run
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan discuss Ryan Blaney's impressive runner-up result in Miami and why it could bode well for a solid run at Martinsville and result in a Championship 4 berth on points without a win.
Bell, JGR make right adjustments to overcome issue
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Nate Ryan recap Christopher Bell, Adam Stevens and the No. 20 team's impressive rally to reach victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway to qualify for the Championship 4 at Phoenix.
Hamlin, Truex experience divergent strategies
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss the current state of relationships between Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and their respective crew chiefs Chris Gabehart and James Small.
Homestead goes off the rails after Larson incident
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte review how a seemingly straightforward Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami turned chaotic for several playoff drivers, starting with Kyle Larson and his pit-road gaffe.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Homestead Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments in the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the action at Homestead-Miami Speedway and how it impacts the Cup Series playoff standings before the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
William Byron recaps a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami and discusses his outlook for the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville, where he'll start third in the playoff standings well above the cutline.
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Tyler Reddick felt like the balance was "really tricky" on the No. 45 and it didn't fire off well during restarts after a third-place result at Homestead-Miami, as he sits below the cutline looking ahead to Martinsville.
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Ryan Blaney says the No. 12 was good on long runs all day after a runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami and doesn't have much to share when asked about the incident involving Kyle Larson on pit road.