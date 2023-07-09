Watch Now
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Aric Almirola secures his fifth-career NASCAR Cup Series pole position, his first of this season, and will lead the field to green at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400.
Aric Almirola secures his fifth-career NASCAR Cup Series pole position, his first of this season, and will lead the field to green at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400.
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
Corey Heim wins the NASCAR Truck Series O'Reily Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Chandler Smith claimed pole for the Alsco Uniforms 250.
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
A native of Talking Rock, Georgia, Chandler Smith picks the perfect time to capture his second Xfinity Series pole position of the season at his hometown track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Dustin Long unpacks the field of competitors including Chase Elliot, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Corey Lajoie and Kevin Harvick for the 2023 Atlanta Motor Speedway race.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Look back on the 1960 Daytona 500, where Junior Johnson discovered a new tactic known as the "draft" that helped him win the race, a strategy that drivers continue to use to this day.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Look back on the 2015 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville, where Matt Kenseth took out then-leader Joey Logano.
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Hometown favorite Trevor Huddleston ends a four-year winless streak by taking home the NAPA Auto Parts BlueDEF 150 title.
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
After Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen brought home consecutive victories for Trackhouse Racing, Kim Coon, Dustin Long and Dale Jarrett debate whether they can stay in the winner's circle.
Cup Series playoff standings getting ‘tight’
Kim Coon, Dale Jarrett and Dustin Long detail the current playoff standings as many big names are on the outside looking in.
Expect aggressive race in Atlanta as playoffs near
Kim Coon, Dustin Long and Dale Jarrett preview the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Superspeedway and what they're looking at as the NASCAR playoffs near.
Previewing top stories in Atlanta Cup Series race
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton break down Chase Elliott's playoff hopes, the keys to winning at Atlanta and more.
Chicago street race was a ‘home run’ for NASCAR
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton share their experience from a thrilling weekend in NASCAR's first street race in Chicago.
Putting SVG’s historic win at Chicago in context
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton reflect on Shane van Gisbergen's astounding victory at Chicago in the 34-year-old's Cup Series debut.
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
Go behind the scenes of Trackhouse Racing following Shane van Gisbergen's historic NASCAR Cup Series win on the Chicago Street Course.
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty react to Shane van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup Series win on the Chicago Street Course and discuss what it means for the future of the sport.
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
Justin Marks expresses his love for street races as an important part of NASCAR's future and says Shane van Gisbergen showed the world his talent as Darian Grubb explains why he was so excited to work with van Gisbergen.
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
Kyle Larson talks about not wanting to hurt his car early during wet conditions and rebounding for fourth, as he pays respect to Shane van Gisbergen for "taking us all to school" and being an "amazing race car driver."
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
Chase Elliott is critical of his own performance despite fighting to a top-three finish and jokes that Shane van Gisbergen "made us look really bad" and "he's going to go home and tell all of his friends how bad we are."
Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen makes history as the first driver to win during his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 60 years after his victory on the Chicago Street Course.
Haley needed different strategy to hold off SVG
Justin Haley is proud of coming close to a win after his second-place result in Chicago, but wishes he had fresher tires to match race winner Shane van Gisbergen.
SVG could just be getting started in NASCAR
Shane van Gisbergen says his NASCAR Cup Series win in Chicago is what dreams are made out of, hopes it proves that anything is possible, and he hints and potentially more NASCAR racing in the future.
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen wins on the Chicago Street Course to become the first first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 at Daytona to win his first NASCAR Cup Series start.
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
Noah Gragson nails the tire barrier, burns it down to try and escape, but eventually needs assistance to break free.
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier
Kyle Busch loses control in wet conditions, slides into the tire barrier on the Chicago Street Course, and needs a tow to get rolling.
Custer named winner of rain-shortened Xfinity race
Cole Custer says Chicago is the "wildest win" he's ever been a part of and definitely not the way he'd want to get it, but at the end of the day, he's a racer, and he'll "take it how it comes."
Highlights: Custer wins The Loop 121 in Chicago
Cole Custer wins the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Chicago Street Course after it was shortened due weather.
Chicago Street Race adds to city’s sports lore
NASCAR's foray into street racing in downtown Chicago is just the latest addition to the city's sports lore.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Slide Job is born
In July of 2018 at Chicagoland Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'Slide Job' is born out of a battle between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.