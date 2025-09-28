Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
Nascar
Date
Kansas
Watch Now
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
September 28, 2025 05:47 PM
A wreck on the restart collects teammates, and Cup playoff drivers, Austin Cindric and Joey Logano during Stage 3 at Kansas Speedway.
Related Videos
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
02:43
Cup Playoffs roll on at ‘special’ Kansas Speedway
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
Latest Clips
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
48
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
10:35
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue