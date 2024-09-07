Watch Now
Hill's win at Atlanta 'didn't come easy'
Austin Hill credits his team's "resilience" after sweeping the races at Atlanta and shares why this one "didn't come easy".
Up Next
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
Smith post-Atlanta: 'Could have been more selfish'
Chandler Smith expresses displeasure with a fourth-place finish at Atlanta and says he "could have been more selfish" after "trying to be a good teammate".
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
Corey Heim recounts his thought process in the final laps of the Focused Health 250, saying that following Chandler Smith to the bottom "wasn't in my best interest".
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
Hill's win at Atlanta 'didn't come easy'
Austin Hill credits his team's "resilience" after sweeping the races at Atlanta and shares why this one "didn't come easy".
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer make slight contact on the backstretch while side drafting at Atlanta, and the No. 7 cannot get into the corner resulting in a big wreck at Atlanta.
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
Mayer's car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
Sam Mayer gets in the wall at Atlanta while battling Taylor Gray for position, and the No. 1 catches fire after contact.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Hamlin: 'A few red flags' after Atlanta qualifying
Denny Hamlin will start last in the first playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the team noticing "a few red flags" after his run, but he remains confident in getting the car ready for the race.
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Jesse Love will start from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses his strategy at the start with his teammate Austin Hill lining up in fourth.
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
Dustin Long previews the opening race of the Cup Series playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where 16 racers will enter and only one will be names champion following 10 races.
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Chase Briscoe and crew chief Richard Boswell walk through their thought process that propelled the No. 14 car to victory at Darlington and punched Briscoe's ticket to the playoffs.
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
Hear from Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell and more as they competed during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe's emphatic win
Hear from Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and many others following the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the final race of the regular season.
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
Reddick's gutsy race clinches regular season title
Tyler Reddick edges Kyle Larson by one point to clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship after battling sickness all race at Darlington.
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’
Buescher after falling short: 'That's the system'
Chris Buescher will not run for a championship after falling short of the Cup Series playoffs at Darlington, and the RFK Racing driver feels "disbelief" after not being able to "work the system."
Wallace: Briscoe ‘showed up when it was game time’
Wallace: Briscoe 'showed up when it was game time'
A combination of a tight race car and traffic has Bubba Wallace on the outside of the NASCAR Cup playoffs leaving Darlington, but it wasn't from a "lack of effort" all season, and credits Chase Briscoe for his win.
Busch laments missed chances at Cup playoffs
Busch laments missed chances at Cup playoffs
Kyle Busch reacts to his runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, lamenting it among his missed chances to reach the playoffs.
Briscoe emotional after winning for Boswell, SHR
Briscoe emotional after winning for Boswell, SHR
An emotional Chase Briscoe reacts to his win in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500, which delivered on a promise he made last week to Richard Boswell of Stewart-Haas Racing.
Berry goes three-wide, causes big Darlington wreck
Berry goes three-wide, causes big Darlington wreck
Josh Berry looks three-wide entering Turn 1 at Darlington, drifting up the track into Ty Gibbs and causing a big wreck that also involves William Byron, Bubba Wallace, among others.
Buescher tangles with Gilliland after tight racing
Buescher tangles with Gilliland after tight racing
Todd Gilliland squeezes Chris Buescher into the wall coming out of Turn 2 at Darlington, and the No. 17 gets into the back of the No. 38, bringing out the caution.
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: 'All my fault'
Martin Truex Jr's Cup Series playoff hopes take a massive hit after losing the handle of his No. 19 and crashing with Ryan Blaney at Darlington.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Hear from Cole Custer on the difficult racing at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, in which he finished runner-up after an overtime thriller.
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish ‘wild, for sure’
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish 'wild, for sure'
Christopher Bell reacts to his thrilling overtime win in the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Creed: ‘Hurts when they get away like that’
Creed: 'Hurts when they get away like that'
A disappointed Sheldon Creed reacts to his tough overtime loss in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
Burton: 'All we need is a chance' in Cup playoffs
With his NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket punched by winning at Daytona last weekend, hear from Harrison Burton and crew chief Jeremy Bullins on Burton's long journey and the significance of the win for his family.
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes at Darlington Raceway, and there might not be a better challenge than the track "Too Tough to Tame" with high stakes at the top of the standings and on the playoff bubble.
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR regular season finale at historic Darlington Raceway and looks at which drivers will punch their ticket to the playoffs.