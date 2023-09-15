 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Practice
Bristol Motor Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Aberg shares BMW PGA lead after chaotic finish
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
How and when to watch Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock on Saturday, or Fast X, Rudy and John Wick

nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_bfa_suns_230915.jpg
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart2_230915.jpg
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Practice
Bristol Motor Speedway starting lineup: Christopher Bell claims pole
BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Aberg shares BMW PGA lead after chaotic finish
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
How and when to watch Notre Dame vs Central Michigan on Peacock on Saturday, or Fast X, Rudy and John Wick

nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_bfa_suns_230915.jpg
WNBA MVP voting choice ‘a matter of philosophy’
nbc_bfa_vikingseaglespart2_230915.jpg
Mattison receives racist DMs after Thursday game

Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol

September 15, 2023 06:38 PM
Christopher Bell will lead the field to green at Bristol, and he praises his team for "doing an amazing job" in qualifying after claiming his third-straight NASCAR Cup Series pole.
Up Next
nbc_nas_bristolqualhl_230915.jpg
9:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellint_230915.jpg
0:52
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_extendedhl_230914.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Heim wins Bristol Truck race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thannbusch2010_230914.jpg
1:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Busch’s Bristol sweep
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_230914.jpg
1:36
Truex Jr. could make wrong kind of playoff history
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_whattoexpectbristol_230914.jpg
6:01
What can Cup drivers expect at Bristol?
Now Playing
Truex.jpg
7:51
Truex, Wallace, Stenhouse Jr., McDowell at risk
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_colecusterint_230914.jpg
5:19
Custer previews Xfinity playoff opener at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iracing_phoenixrecap_230914.jpg
1:28
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
12:13
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
6:33
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
6:25
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hamlin_230911.jpg
5:30
How will Round of 16 results affect Hamlin?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_reddick_230911.jpg
3:05
Reddick Kansas win raises 23XI Racing expectations
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larson_230911.jpg
7:40
Larson falls off after Daniel’s strategy decision
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_chooserule_230911.jpg
6:28
Strategy calls set up exciting Kansas finish in OT
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_playofftrouble_230911.jpg
12:49
Kansas postseason race spells playoff trouble
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230910.jpg
1:59
Reddick can rest easy before Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkansas_230910.jpg
20:32
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_230910.jpg
1:06
Logano secures top-five Cup finish at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtime_230910.jpg
1:26
Reddick wins at Kansas in OT, reaches Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_230910.jpg
1:56
Reddick drives from fifth to first in overtime
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexcrash_230910.jpg
1:19
Truex Jr.'s day ends almost as it begins at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_230909.jpg
15:49
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechek_230909.jpg
1:12
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligerman_230909.jpg
0:54
Kligerman last to qualify for Xfinity playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_230909.jpg
1:05
Herbst falls short of qualifying for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_multicarwreck_230909.jpg
2:16
Allgaier, Jones, Smith in multi-car Kansas wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualskansas_230909.jpg
8:25
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230909.jpg
1:15
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Now Playing