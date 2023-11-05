Watch Now
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
From the most difficult loss of his career at Las Vegas, to the biggest win of his career at Homestead-Miami, it's been an emotional path to the Championship 4 for Christopher Bell.
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
Ryan Blaney overcame his struggles reach the Championship 4, and he's hoping to use momentum from Martinsville to peak at the right time in Phoenix.
Larson looking to close season with second title
Kyle Larson is ready to flip the script on his season and close it out with his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship.
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
William Byron, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell share what being a NASCAR Cup Series champion represents.
From the most difficult loss of his career at Las Vegas, to the biggest win of his career at Homestead-Miami, it's been an emotional path to the Championship 4 for Christopher Bell.
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
During the offseason, William Byron felt he wasn't living up to the No. 24 team's potential, so he started working extra hard on things he could do to perfect his craft, and it's paid off.
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
Dale Jarrett sizes up the Cup Series Championship 4 field. Which driver is ready to become the next NASCAR legend?
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
William Byron is "on keel" and excited for his crew after securing the No. 1 pit stall for the championship race at Phoenix and is ready to "enjoy the hell out of it" in front of family and friends. great opportunity
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
Sammy Smith says his second career pole gives him "a lot of confidence" ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville, where Ryan Preece scored his 26th series win and Ron Silk captured his second series championship.
Mayer peaking at right time, eyes Xfinity title
Sam Mayer describes the feeling of being nearly down and out during the Round of 12 to qualifying for the Championship 4 and a chance to capture his first career Xfinity Series title.
Allgaier ready to give every ounce of effort
Justin Allgaier describes the whirlwind of winning at Martinsville to qualify for the Championship 4 and what it would mean to finally win his first Xfinity Series title.
Custer’s team has seen amazing transformation
Cole Custer's team has turned itself into a championship contender in one year, something the driver of the No. 00 is proud to be a part of.
Highlights: Truck Series championship at Phoenix
See the best moments from the NASCAR Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Nemechek has been a force to be reckoned with
John Hunter Nemechek knows how difficult it is to qualify among the Championship 4 at Phoenix, and after seven Xfinity wins this season to lead the series, he's ready to execute to the fullest extent possible.
Cup features youngest Championship 4 in history
Dustin Long previews the last NASCAR Cup race of the season at Phoenix Raceway, where a 2023 champion will be crowned, featuring the youngest Championship 4 in series history.
Xfinity Championship 4 drivers seek first title
Names have been made at Phoenix Raceway, and nobody knows that more than Dale Earnhardt Jr., who examines a unique batch of four stars in the Xfinity Series who are all seeking their first career championship.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: 75 years of championships
As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, look back on 75 years of championship history.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Logano’s 2022 wins
Relive Joey Logano's historic 2022 NASCAR wins in Los Angeles and Phoenix with a Next Gen racecar.
Harvick set to ride off into the sunset at Phoenix
Kevin Harvick takes a trip down memory lane before his last time suiting up behind a Cup Series wheel at Phoenix, reflecting on the highs, lows and family moments from a Hall of Fame NASCAR career spanning three decades.
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Dave Burns preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, where Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek will all fight for their 1st title.
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season
Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, and Dave Burns discuss the most noteworthy and dramatic moments, as well as biggest surprises from the 2023 NASCAR season, and reveal their favorite Kevin Harvick moment before his retirement.
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Dale Jarrett highlight the top storylines and make their picks for championship weekend, where Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and William Byron will race for the Cup Series title.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Suarez’s history
Relive Daniel Suarez's historic moment in the Xfinity Series when he became the 1st international driver to win a NASCAR championship in 2016.
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Ryan Preece discusses his NASCAR Whelen Modified win at Martinsville, including the team effort it took to prepare for the race and what it meant to get back to 'grass-roots' racing.
Ryan Preece discusses his NASCAR Whelen Modified win at Martinsville, including the team effort it took to prepare for the race and what it meant to get back to 'grass-roots' racing.
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
Harrison Burton discusses Wood Brothers Racing's lasting legacy at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the 70th anniversary of their debut at the Speedway in 1953.
Which Cup driver is the favorite to win title?
Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton unpack Ryan Blaney's win, preview the Phoenix finale, and debate which driver between Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron has the best chance at the title.
Mayer, Allgaier, Nemechek, Custer eye title
Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Marty Snider preview the Xfinity championship race at Phoenix Raceway, wondering if this will finally be Justin Allgaier's year against Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, and John Hunter Nemechek.