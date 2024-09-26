 Skip navigation
CYCLING-ROAD-WORLD-SUI-WOMEN-ELITE
Lotte Kopecky edges Chloé Dygert for repeat world road race title
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Fred Ridley: Augusta National currently assessing impact after ‘catastrophic’ Helene

nbc_pl_chegoal2_240928.jpg
Palmer’s second extends Chelsea’s lead v. Brighton
nbc_pl_guehigoalcry_240928.jpg
Guehi slots home Palace’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_240928.jpg
Palmer equalizes for Chelsea against Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?

September 26, 2024 03:06 PM
Dustin Long previews the first of three Round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races beginning with Kansas Speedway, where Kyle Larson will look for more success at the 1.5-mile track after his domination at Bristol.
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
12:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
4:10
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_240926.jpg
1:25
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240925.jpg
3:51
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
2:15
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
7:34
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_sales_c1throuthefield_240921.jpg
21:17
Cup Round of 12 set as Larson commands Bristol
nbc_nas_bristollites_240921.jpg
15:59
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_hamlinint_240921.jpg
1:08
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
nbc_nas_truexjrint_240921.jpg
1:19
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
nbc_nas_gibbsint_240921.jpg
0:46
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
nbc_nas_larsonwinint_240921.jpg
2:06
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
nbc_nas_lajoiecaution_240921.jpg
1:34
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
nbc_nas_loganocaution_240921.jpg
1:13
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
nbc_nas_playoffmediaday_240921.jpg
4:00
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
nbc_nas_nxs_racehlv2_240920.jpg
9:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolqualihl_240920.jpg
9:12
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_nxs_bristolqualifyinghl_240920.jpg
7:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_240919.jpg
10:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_bristol_240919.jpg
1:57
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
4:27
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
10:20
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_truex_240915.jpg
1:12
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240915.jpg
0:51
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
nbc_nas_buescher_240915.jpg
1:30
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
nbc_nas_otfinish_240915.jpg
4:15
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
2:21
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_nas_hamlinturn2_240915.jpg
1:38
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
nbc_nas_cupwatglen_240915.jpg
3:00
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
