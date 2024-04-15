 Skip navigation
Top News

128th Boston Marathon
2024 Boston Marathon Results
2023 Boston Marathon
Hellen Obiri, Sisay Lemma win Boston Marathon
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Who is in, who is out of NASCAR playoff standings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_roto_basbeallmiller_240415.jpg
Miller needs to be rostered while on IL
nbc_roto_baseballlorenzan_240415.jpg
Lorenzen, Butto are intriguing deep league pickups
nbc_csu_drakemaye_240415.jpg
Maye, McCarthy big question marks entering draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Elliott earned 'popular' win in action-packed race

April 15, 2024 12:45 PM
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte review Chase Elliott's victory to snap a 42-race winless skid after a wild day of Cup Series racing at Texas, and preview what's at stake between now and the Coke 600 at Charlotte.
nbc_nas_texasrecap_240415.jpg
8:42
Elliott earned ‘popular’ win in action-packed race
nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
2:20
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
nbc_nas_cuptexas_240414.jpg
18:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
2:11
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction
nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
3:11
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
14:35
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
nbc_nas_truckstexas_240412.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_kligermanhit_240411.jpg
3:24
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
nbc_nas_mvillerecap_240408.jpg
10:51
Byron’s excellence on display in special HMS win
nbc_nas_cookout400_240407.jpg
13:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_xfindudewipes250lites_240406.jpg
18:31
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_redflag_240406.jpg
2:45
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
nbc_nas_trucks200_240405.jpg
12:54
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
4:37
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
6:05
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville
nbc_nas_smithhocevar_240402.jpg
9:03
Smith and Hocevar’s first impressions of Cup
nbc_nas_briscoesegment_240402.jpg
8:07
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
dennis_truex.jpg
10:53
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
nbc_nas_richmondhl_240331.jpg
18:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
hamlin.jpg
2:17
Hamlin rallies to win Cup Richmond race in OT
nbc_nas_toyotacare250_240330.jpg
12:28
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
byronrichmond.jpg
5:14
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
KFB.jpg
12:20
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron’s ‘exquisite’ weekend
nbc_nas_cotahl_240324.jpg
12:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
nbc_nas_xfinitycota_240323.jpg
13:39
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
nbc_nas_truckscota_240323.jpg
12:27
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
nbc_nas_cotapreview_v2_240321.jpg
3:11
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
nbc_nas_roadcoursebest_240320.jpg
14:04
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
nbc_nas_bristolreview_240318.jpg
10:06
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
nbc_nas_foodcity500_240317.jpg
13:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
