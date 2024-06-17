 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350
Ryan Blaney triumphs in inaugural NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway: Race results
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffers broken left hand when hit by a pitch
U.S. Open - Final Round
A loss unlike any other: Rory McIlroy endures new level of major heartbreak

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byronintv_240616.jpg
Byron talks challenges of Cup’s first trip to Iowa
nbc_nas_iowacorn350hilites_240616.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240616.jpg
Blaney wins inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350
Ryan Blaney triumphs in inaugural NASCAR Cup race at Iowa Speedway: Race results
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers star Mookie Betts suffers broken left hand when hit by a pitch
U.S. Open - Final Round
A loss unlike any other: Rory McIlroy endures new level of major heartbreak

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byronintv_240616.jpg
Byron talks challenges of Cup’s first trip to Iowa
nbc_nas_iowacorn350hilites_240616.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240616.jpg
Blaney wins inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Elliott: Iowa a 'better race' than anticipated

June 16, 2024 10:30 PM
Chase Elliott feels the Cup Series' first trip to Iowa Speedway was a "much better race" than anticipated and shares what his No. 9 team has been able to accomplish, now finishing every race inside of the Top 20.
Up Next
nbc_nas_elliottintv_240616.jpg
1:45
Elliott: Iowa a ‘better race’ than anticipated
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronintv_240616.jpg
1:52
Byron talks challenges of Cup’s first trip to Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iowacorn350hilites_240616.jpg
12:37
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240616.jpg
1:45
Blaney wins inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoncaution_240616.jpg
1:23
Larson looks three-wide, gets turned at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
0:53
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hyveeperks250v2_240615.jpg
15:51
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_heimintv_240615.jpg
1:01
Heim hoping to build strong performance at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbstintv_240615.jpg
1:11
Herbst recaps runner-up finish, racing with Mayer
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerintv_240615.jpg
1:27
Mayer wins Xfinity Series’ return to Iowa Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_240615.jpg
1:47
Allgaier becomes the latest with tire woes at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vangisbergencrash_240615_720x405_2347412035653.jpg
3:19
van Gisbergen crashes out of Xfinity race at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allmendingerwreckv2_240615.jpg
3:14
Allmendinger makes hard impact to wall at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iowaq_240615.jpg
9:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Iowa
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240615.jpg
0:58
Larson wins pole for inaugural Iowa Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240614.jpg
2:22
Bell slaps wall after blown tire in Iowa practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexretirement_240614.jpg
21:38
Truex Jr. retiring from NASCAR full-time after ’24
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_iowa_240613.jpg
1:35
NASCAR heads to Iowa for inaugural Cup Series race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
3:57
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonomarecap_240610.jpg
12:33
Larson surges to Sonoma win; NASCAR returns to NBC
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonoma_240609.jpg
19:21
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
Now Playing
xfin_hls.jpg
14:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
3:17
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sonomaprview_240606.jpg
8:27
Three things to watch out for at Sonoma
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonlatest_240604.jpg
12:02
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gatewayreview_240603.jpg
10:21
Blaney runs out of fuel, sets up Cindric’s big win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_illinois300hilites_240602.jpg
12:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonbuschcrashv2_240602.jpg
1:04
Larson, Busch spin while battling at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksgatewayhls_240601.jpg
11:27
Highlight: NASCAR Truck Series race at WWT Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinportlandlitesv2_240601.jpg
15:19
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland
Now Playing