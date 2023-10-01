Watch Now
Chastain wrecks out in Stage 1 after Busch contact
Kyle Busch gets into the back of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. then into the side of Ross Chastain as a result, sending the No. 1 spinning into the wall and ending his day early at Talladega.
Kyle Busch gets into the back of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. then into the side of Ross Chastain as a result, sending the No. 1 spinning into the wall and ending his day early at Talladega.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Watch highlights from Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Talladega Superspeedway.
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Talladega
See the best moments from Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Wallace’s historic win
Relive Bubba Wallace's historic first win at a rainy Talladega, making him just the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.
Keselowski leads RFK Racing into Talladega
Jeff Burton catches up with Brad Keselowski at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
Opportunity knocks in Round of 12 at Talladega
Only William Byron has secured a spot in the next round following a win at Texas, setting the stage for an action-packed Round of 12 playoff race at Talladega.
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
There are nine drivers who won last year but haven't reached victory lane this season. Dustin Long, Brad Daugherty, and Parker Kligerman debate who has the best chance among them to rectify it, including Chase Elliott.
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
Dustin Long, Brad Daugherty, and Parker Kligerman preview the second Round of 12 NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega, where Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and Brad Keselowski are feeling the pressure below the cutline.
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead
After battling Ron Silk all race long, Justin Bonsignore wins the Eddie Partridge 256 for his 11th victory at Riverhead Raceway to take over the championship points lead.
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series finale
Parker Kligerman recaps the final race of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett dissect the brutal start to the Cup Series playoffs for regular season champion Martin Truex Jr. and how his Joe Gibbs Racing crew isn't doing him any favors on pit road.
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett fully anticipate that William Byron will be one of the Championship 4 eligible drivers at Phoenix Raceway after he still won at Texas despite not having a dominant car.
Wallace laments last Cup restart at Texas
Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett discuss how Chase Briscoe put Bubba Wallace in a "difficult spot" during the final restart at Texas Motor Speedway, it led to William Byron stealing the victory, and why Wallace didn't "choke."
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte assess the struggles of Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch at Texas and preview their outlooks for the rest of the Round of 12 at 'Dega and the ROVAL.
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8
Is William Byron the current Cup Series championship favorite following his win at Texas or was he simply in the right place at right time late in the race? Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte share why both can be true.
Byron the only playoff driver who can breathe easy
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte analyze the current Cup Series playoff standings after Texas, as Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch sit below the cutline ahead of Talladega.
Wallace, Larson, Hamlin fall short at Texas
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton review the Texas performances of Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin, and debate if Wallace is too critical of himself and should rethink his definition of success.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Petty vs. Pearson in 1976
Relive one of NASCAR's all-time rivalries as Richard Petty and David Pearson go head-to-head at the Daytona 500 in 1976.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff opener at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron on to Round of 8, one step from title run
Marty Snider, Brad Daugherty, and Kyle Petty unpack an eventful NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff opener at Texas Motor Speedway filled with cautions.
Bell ‘disappointed’ despite fourth-place finish
Christopher Bell thinks he "got away with win" at Texas Motor Speedway after having to overcome a "slow performance" despite a fourth-place result in the Round of 12 opener.
Chastain battles through throttle issues at Texas
Ross Chastain recaps his runner-up finish at Texas after fighting throttle problems throughout the day and shares his mindset for the rest of the Round of 12.
Wallace: ‘I know what I did and I choked’
A frustrated Bubba Wallace analyzes the late-race Cup Series restart at Texas Motor Speedway where he "really needed a win."
Byron delivers 300th Cup win for Hendrick
An exhausted William Byron celebrates his win at Texas on a sweltering day and gives a classy nod to his teammate Kyle Larson in the process after grinding out the win for Hendrick Motorsports' 300th Cup Series victory.
Larson wrecks while battling Bubba at Texas
While battling Bubba Wallace with 19 laps remaining at Texas, Kyle Larson gets aero loose from the inside lane, spins out, and slams into the wall backward, forcing the No. 5 to pit road with heavy damage.
Busch backs into wall hard at Texas
The No. 8 steps out from underneath Kyle Busch and makes hard contact with the wall, causing heavy damage and forcing Busch to reverse around the track and down pit road.
Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas
Austin Dillon loses his entire right-rear wheel, sending the No. 3 up into the wall and spreading parts across the race track.
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.