MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 15 Solheim Cup
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
LIV Golf: Chicago - Day 3
Jon Rahm hangs for LIV event win and season-long individual title
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_cfb_indrourkecomp_240915.jpg
Highlights: Rourke carves up UCLA
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

GOLF: SEP 15 Solheim Cup
2024 Solheim Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and European teams
LIV Golf: Chicago - Day 3
Jon Rahm hangs for LIV event win and season-long individual title
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen results and driver points after Chris Buescher’s overtime win

Top Clips

nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_cfb_indrourkecomp_240915.jpg
Highlights: Rourke carves up UCLA
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen

Watch Now

Buescher came to Watkins Glen 'to be spoiler'

September 15, 2024 06:01 PM
Chris Buescher credits his long run speed that helped elevate his No. 17 to the front of the field and says this win at Watkins Glen is "huge" as a Cup Series playoff spoiler.
nbc_nas_yt_interviewcomp_240915.jpg
10:20
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_watglenhl_240915.jpg
19:37
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_truex_240915.jpg
1:12
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
nbc_nas_gisbergen_240915.jpg
0:51
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
nbc_nas_buescher_240915.jpg
1:30
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
nbc_nas_otfinish_240915.jpg
4:15
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
nbc_nas_byronkes_240915.jpg
2:21
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
nbc_nas_hamlinturn2_240915.jpg
1:38
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
nbc_nas_cupwatglen_240915.jpg
3:00
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
nbc_nas_watkinsglenhl_240914.jpg
19:00
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_zilischraceintv_240914.jpg
1:52
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
nbc_nas_creedintv_240914.jpg
0:57
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
nbc_nas_crash1_240914.jpg
1:20
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
chastain.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
3:57
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_nas_creditone_240908.jpg
18:27
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240908.jpg
18:30
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_blaney_240908.jpg
1:06
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
nbc_nas_bell_240908.jpg
1:14
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
nbc_nas_suarez_240908.jpg
1:24
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
nbc_nas_logano_240908.jpg
2:01
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
nbc_nas_otfinish_240908.jpg
3:40
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
nbc_nas_blaneytruex_240908.jpg
2:15
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
1:21
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
2:18
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlerintrv_240907.jpg
0:55
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_240907.jpg
15:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_heimintrv_240907.jpg
1:03
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
