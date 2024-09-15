Watch Now
Buescher came to Watkins Glen 'to be spoiler'
Chris Buescher credits his long run speed that helped elevate his No. 17 to the front of the field and says this win at Watkins Glen is "huge" as a Cup Series playoff spoiler.
Up Next
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
Martin Truex Jr. expresses his frustration with the way his Cup Series competitors raced at the end of the Go Bowling at the Glen, saying it's "crazy" that races come down to "driving through everyone."
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
SVG 'gutted' despite 'awesome' race at the Glen
Shane van Gisbergen recaps the last lap racing with Chris Buescher for the win at Watkins Glen, but despite an "awesome" race, he is "gutted" to not come away with the win and settling for second.
Buescher came to Watkins Glen ‘to be spoiler’
Buescher came to Watkins Glen 'to be spoiler'
Chris Buescher credits his long run speed that helped elevate his No. 17 to the front of the field and says this win at Watkins Glen is "huge" as a Cup Series playoff spoiler.
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
Buescher, SVG duel for Watkins Glen win in OT
Watch the overtime finish from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
Byron sandwiched between wall, Keselowski
William Byron finds himself up against the Turn 2 wall after Joey Logano makes contact with Brad Keselowski late in the race
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
Hamlin in the wall as problems pile on at the Glen
Denny Hamlin looks three wide entering the essess at Watkins Glen, but the move proves to be costly as the No. 11 gets hit by Brad Keselowski and into the wall.
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
Chaos at start spews trouble for Hamlin, Blaney
Kyle Busch goes around in the bus stop just one lap into the Go Bowling at the Glen, and Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, among other Cup Series playoff contenders are involved at Watkins Glen.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
Zilisch's Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
An emotional Connor Zilisch played his fuel strategy to the last drop, besting the Xfinity Series field in his first-career start at Watkins Glen, becoming the seventh driver to do so in a debut.
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
Creed: 'I could be mad' about 2nd, but 'I'm happy'
Sheldon Creed jokes that "he could be mad" after another runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series, but he is encouraged with the momentum approaching the playoffs and fun he is having in the race car.
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
An accordion effect at the front of the field sees multiple Xfinity Series drivers wreck late in the Mission 200 at the Glen, including Austin Hill, William Byron, Anthony Alfredo, and others.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
"Pressure is a privilege" according to Joey Logano, as he and crew chief Paul Wolfe share how Team Penske finds another gear when the playoffs roll around and how the No. 22 won at Atlanta to advance to the Round of 12.
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
Dustin Long previews the second Round of 16 playoff race on the road course of Watkins Glen, where Joey Logano is safe, while 15 other drivers will race for the win and automatic qualification into the Round of 12.
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
Hear the best radio calls during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race of the playoffs.
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
Blaney 'proud of the effort' to recover for third
Ryan Blaney was 32nd with 50 laps to go at Atlanta, but a remarkable recovery had him challenging for the win and coming home third in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
Bell: Drivers need to 'celebrate' Atlanta race
Christopher Bell has high praise for the racing product at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a fourth-place finish, describing it as "wild", "chaotic", and something drivers should "celebrate".
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
Suarez 'happy' but 'not satisfied' with second
Daniel Suarez falls just short of the season sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he runs through what he could have done differently on the final restart to overtake Joey Logano for the win.
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
'Incredible execution' leads Logano to Atlanta win
Joey Logano opens the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win in overtime at Atlanta by way of "incredible execution" and shares why this win is that much more special.
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
With help from his teammate Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano powers to the win at Atlanta in the first race of the Cup Series playoffs, and a big wreck ensues deeper in the field coming to the checkered flag.
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Chris Buescher hits Ryan Blaney and gets into Martin Truex Jr. at Atlanta, sparking trouble for two NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, with Truex getting the worst of the damage.
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
John Hunter Nemechek loses the handle of his No. 42 exiting Turn 2, and his day is done after making contact with the inside wall at Atlanta.
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Kyle Larson's car snaps right and makes a huge impact to the outside wall, and Chase Briscoe also suffers heavy damage attempting to avoid the No. 5 at Atlanta.
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
Smith post-Atlanta: 'Could have been more selfish'
Chandler Smith expresses displeasure with a fourth-place finish at Atlanta and says he "could have been more selfish" after "trying to be a good teammate".
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.