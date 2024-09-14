 Skip navigation
Top News

The Solheim Cup - Round Two
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 2 fourball pairings and tee times; no Nelly Korda
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
Nelly Korda’s alter ego ‘Norry’ wins again, remains perfect in 2024 Solheim Cup
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
2024 Solheim Cup: Nelly Korda, Americans pour it on late again to keep 4-point lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal2_240914.jpg
Mateta’s penalty makes it 2-2 v. Leicester City
nbc_indy_crash_240914.jpg
Siegel crashes hard early in Nashville practice
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_240914.jpg
Mateta pulls one back for Palace v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Zilisch opens Xfinity debut with Watkins Glen pole

September 14, 2024 11:00 AM
Eighteen-year-old Connor Zilisch "can't say" he expected to win pole in his first-career Xfinity Series start, but a fast car and eagerness to learn has him quickly up to speed at Watkins Glen.
nbc_nas_zilischintv_240914.jpg
1:13
Zilisch opens Xfinity debut with Watkins Glen pole
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
3:57
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_nas_creditone_240908.jpg
18:27
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240908.jpg
18:30
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_blaney_240908.jpg
1:06
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
nbc_nas_bell_240908.jpg
1:14
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
nbc_nas_suarez_240908.jpg
1:24
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
nbc_nas_logano_240908.jpg
2:01
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
nbc_nas_otfinish_240908.jpg
3:40
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
nbc_nas_blaneytruex_240908.jpg
2:15
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
1:21
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
2:18
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlerintrv_240907.jpg
0:55
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_240907.jpg
15:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_heimintrv_240907.jpg
1:03
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
nbc_nas_hillintrv_240907.jpg
2:00
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
nbc_nas_bigone_240907.jpg
2:17
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
3:04
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_hamlin_240907.jpg
0:32
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
nbc_nas_jesselove_240907.jpg
1:12
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atl_240905.jpg
1:55
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
6:06
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240905.jpg
2:27
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
23:28
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
nbc_nas_darlington_240901.jpg
17:25
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
nbc_nas_reddick_240901.jpg
2:11
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
nbc_nas_buescher_240901.jpg
1:47
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’
