Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Darlington Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty go through the field following the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.
Chris Buescher says it "hurts just a little bit to be that close" after a third-place finish at Darlington, his best ever.
Tyler Reddick says he needed a longer run after Kyle Larson got ahead of him on pit road, but a second-place finish after leading 90 laps delivered a nice points performance in the playoff opener.
An elated Kyle Larson beams following his first win at Darlington in 12 career starts, calling it one of the top-five wins of his career at one of his favorite tracks as one of NASCAR's "crown jewels."
Alex Bowman throws an aggressive block on Daniel Suarez and pays the price as a result, ending up in the wall, suffering heavy damage, and collecting Harrison Burton in the process.
Austin Cindric goes up the race track into Ty Gibbs and the No. 2 of Cindric gets turned into the wall, bringing out the caution late in Stage 2 at Darlington.
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Austin Hill crosses the line second in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington and discusses why he needs to "go back to the drawing board" on restarts after struggling with wheel spin all day.
Parker Kligerman and Sam Mayer share their sides of a late-race incident at Darlington Raceway, with Kligerman saying he got "flat run over" and Mayer taking blame after dealing with multiple issues throughout the day.
Denny Hamlin says he "needed some long runs" and praises his team for "maintaining what we had" after scoring his sixth win at Darlington Raceway in the Xfinity Series.
Christopher Bell captures his third pole in the last eight races at Darlington, and he discusses the advantage of qualifying in Group A with "no better place to start" for a long first stage.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.
Ryan Preece is back in the race car one week after his scary wreck at Daytona, and he shares what this week has been like and praises his team for being "up to speed right away" ahead of a long race at Darlington.
After claiming the Xfinity Series pole at Darlington, John Hunter Nemechek has his sights set on the win with a fast race car after feeling like he "let one get away" in the spring race.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Sean Hingorani drives to victory lane at Evergreen Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field ahead of the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty reveal which drivers they believe will survive the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and reach the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16, discussing why this is "a driver's first round" as well as who they predict will move on or face elimination.
Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty and Dave Burns discuss Darlington Raceway's historical significance and what it means to have the playoffs start in South Carolina.
Parker Kligerman recaps the second round of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs from Dover Motor Speedway.
While Chase Elliott isn't racing for a drivers championship, he'll still be competing for an owners championship, which could spell trouble for others if Elliott is able to play spoiler as a non-playoff driver.
Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, and Kim Coon make their predictions for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and reveal who is in danger of being eliminated in the Round of 16.
Kim Coon, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton review RFK Racing's 1-2 finish at Daytona thanks to Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski, debate whether Buescher is the hottest playoff driver, and whether or not it even matters.
Kim Coon asks Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett for their thoughts on "violent" and "scary" wrecks by Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney at Daytona, and they address the work NASCAR has done to make the Next Gen cars even safer.
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty review Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece's incidents at Daytona, detail how SAFER barrier advancements at tracks have fundamentally transformed the sport, and discuss the dangers that still remain.
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty discuss how the playoff pressure impacted Bubba Wallace before the regular season finale, the psychological side of competition, and how crew chief Bootie Barker has become a steadying presence.
Kyle Petty tells Nate Ryan why it's not the "end of the world" that Chase Elliott didn't make the playoffs, as they discuss how NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is covered and treated differently given his elevated stature.