Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead
The walls of Homestead-Miami Speedway are like a hurricane, the closer you get to them, the more dangerous things become. Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the art of the high line, otherwise known as ripping the fence.
The walls of Homestead-Miami Speedway are like a hurricane, the closer you get to them, the more dangerous things become. Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the art of the high line, otherwise known as ripping the fence.
NASCAR drivers must weigh risk vs. reward in Miami
Parker Kligerman tells Kim Coon what makes Homestead-Miami Speedway so different from other 1.5-mile tracks on the series schedule and why, even though drivers tend to praise the circuit, it presents plenty of risk.
Who will join Larson in the Championship 4?
Kim Coon, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss the seven playoff drivers remaining not named Kyle Larson and make a case for why each driver can join Larson in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Playoff point standings growing tighter each week
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long preview the second Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are only separated by 11 points.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Stewart’s 2011 title
Relive Tony Stewart's 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, where for the first time in the sport's history, a tiebreaker would be used to determine the title winner between him and Carl Edwards.
Truex Jr.'s team strategy backfires in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was the 1st top-10 for Martin Truex Jr. in these playoffs, but Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton discuss how a strategy decision by crew chief James Small might have cost him a top-five result.
Bell’s pit crew costs him potential Las Vegas win
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte dissect the Cup Series finish between race winner Kyle Larson and eventual runner-up Christopher Bell at Las Vegas and how the race was lost for Bell on pit road.
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton debate whether or not Kyle Larson is the favorite to win his second Cup Series title now that he and Hendrick Motorsports have a head start to prepare for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Kyle Larson's performance at Las Vegas to claims a seat at the table among the Championship 4 contenders, and share why the rest of the playoff field should be nervous.
Cup playoff drivers in sour moods after Vegas
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton discuss the moods of playoff drivers not named Kyle Larson after Las Vegas, including Christopher Bell and William Byron, and how the level of competition is ramping up the pressure.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Las Vegas Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Larson earns chance for second Cup championship
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett recap the action from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Las Vegas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Truex Jr. battles to top-10 despite strategy
Martin Truex Jr. recaps a "pretty challenging" day and says he "probably had the third-best car" but tried some strategy and lost all of the track position he worked for before rallying strong in the end.
Bell: ‘Didn’t quite capture moment’ at Las Vegas
Christopher Bell doesn't know what else he could have done after falling short to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas and feels like it was a squandered moment to make the Championship 4.
Larson thanks Bell for ‘racing with respect’
Kyle Larson explains his thought process with Christopher Bell charging in his rear-view mirror during a "nerve-racking" final lap at Las Vegas and commends Bell for racing "extremely clean" down the stretch.
Larson holds Bell at bay for Las Vegas win
Kyle Larson edges Christopher Bell at the line after an exciting battle to the finish to win the Round of 8 playoff opener at Las Vegas and advance to the Championship 4.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
John Hunter Nemechek recaps a "solid day" after rallying from the rear of the field for a runner-up finish after not having the opportunity to qualify and starting from the rear.
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst "can't fathom" capturing his first Xfinity win at his home track, as he thanks the numerous people who have helped him and speaks to the relief he feels after alleviating the pressure.
Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
The engine expires on the No. 26 of Kaz Grala on Lap 54 of the Xfinity Series race, which puts fluid on the track. causes a chain-reaction wreck behind him, and brings out the red flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Christopher Bell says he "never lifted all the way around" after edging Kyle Larson for pole position at Las Vegas by just one hundredth of a second.
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
Daniel Suarez slides out of control during Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and makes hard contact with a tire pack before the No. 99 settles to a halt.
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
Chase Elliott's right-rear tire goes down during Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sending him spinning and sliding into the outside wall.
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
Dustin Long previews the first Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing and others look to score big and punch their Championship 4 ticket.
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
Watch highlights from the Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson, where Ron Silk regained the Whelen Modified Tour championship lead with a win.
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of the Round of 8.
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
Cole Custer's success with Stewart-Haas Racing is rooted in his relationship with crew chief Jonathan Toney, and a return to the Xfinity Series has them as championship contenders with four races to go.