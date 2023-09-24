 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Raiders - Same-Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_clegarrettpresser_230924.jpg
CLE’s Garrett played ‘cat and mouse’ with TEN TEs
nbc_golf_kornferryfinalrdehl_230924.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Championship, Round 4
nbc_rugby_walesvsaustralia_230924.jpg
Highlights: Wales v. Australia, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday Night Football: Steelers at Raiders - Same-Game Parlay
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
The Solheim Cup - Day Three
Ciganda, teammates script selves into Solheim lore
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_clegarrettpresser_230924.jpg
CLE’s Garrett played ‘cat and mouse’ with TEN TEs
nbc_golf_kornferryfinalrdehl_230924.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Championship, Round 4
nbc_rugby_walesvsaustralia_230924.jpg
Highlights: Wales v. Australia, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas

September 24, 2023 04:20 PM
Austin Dillon loses his entire right-rear wheel, sending the No. 3 up into the wall and spreading parts across the race track.
Up Next
KB.jpg
2:51
Busch backs into wall hard at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dillonincident_230924.jpg
2:56
Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas
Now Playing
John_Hunter_Nemechek.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
Now Playing
BW.jpg
16:37
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Texas
Now Playing
Parker_Kligerman.jpg
1:02
Kligerman ‘disappointed’ despite runner-up finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_johnhunter_230923.jpg
1:49
Nemechek continues dominance with Texas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
1:26
Hamlin has never shied away from drama
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
0:30
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas
Now Playing
JA.jpg
10:45
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_justin_interview_new_230923.jpg
1:30
Allgaier on Xfinity Texas pole for Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_texas_230922.jpg
1:17
Playoff standings reset before Rd. of 12 at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_texaspreviewv2_230921.jpg
9:07
Expectations for Cup Round of 12 opener at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_hamlinandlarson_230921.jpg
8:30
Hamlin ‘in another league’ after Cup Round of 16
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_martintruexjr_230921.jpg
5:48
Round of 12 a ‘reset’ opportunity for Truex Jr.
Now Playing
KL.jpg
7:12
Bubba, Larson, Truex, Bell outlooks for Rd. of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_hamlinwinv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Hamlin energized in playoffs seeking first title
Now Playing
Texas.jpg
5:12
Texas, Talladega, Charlotte next for Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_driverseliminatedv2_230918.jpg
6:27
Logano, Harvick, McDowell, Stenhouse eliminated
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_hamlinvillain_230918.jpg
9:11
Hamlin embracing heel turn in drive for 1st title
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_harvickbalance_230918.jpg
3:57
Can Harvick steal Cup win after elimination?
Now Playing
JL.jpg
8:57
Logano, Harvick eliminated from Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_whelanmodfiedoswego_230913.jpg
8:12
HL: Silk wins at Oswego, extends championship lead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230916.jpg
1:51
Cup playoffs Round of 12 field set after Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_truexjrintv_230916.jpg
1:02
Truex Jr. avoids playoff elimination at Bristol
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvick_230916.jpg
0:37
Harvick’s last Bristol race ends with elimination
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristol_wallaceintv_230916.jpg
1:29
Wallace invokes Gauff after advancing to Rd. of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230916.jpg
1:36
Hamlin eggs on Bristol crowd after playoff victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bristolnighthls_230916.jpg
12:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nacarcupbristol_loganocrash_230916.jpg
3:39
Logano’s hopes of moving to Round of 12 take hit
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
12:03
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
Now Playing