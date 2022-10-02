 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Elliott wins at Talladega in riveting finish

October 2, 2022 05:33 PM
On the final restart with two laps remaining, Chase Elliott makes the right move at the right time to edge Ryan Blaney at the line and win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega to advance to the Round of 8.
nbc_nas_mm_daytonaplayoffs_230821.jpg
11:00
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
nbc_nas_mm_bubbledrivers_230821.jpg
10:13
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
nbc_nas_mm_byronelliottv2_230821.jpg
9:17
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
nbc_nas_pod_elliottfuel_230821.jpg
10:05
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
nbc_nas_pod_greenflagracing_230821.jpg
8:08
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
nbc_nas_pod_byron_230821.jpg
9:15
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230821.jpg
2:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
12:19
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
2:08
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
nbc_nas_bell_230820.jpg
1:14
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen
nbc_nas_wallace_230820.jpg
1:51
Wallace still on playoff bubble before Daytona
nbc_nas_hamlininterview_230820.jpg
0:55
Hamlin runner-up to Byron at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_elliottfuelv2_230820.jpg
2:48
Elliott runs out of fuel at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230820.jpg
2:25
Byron dominates at The Glen for 5th win of season
nbc_nas_wheelin_lancasterhl_230820.jpg
9:28
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Lancaster Motorplex
nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
1:31
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
1:19
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders
nbc_nas_hamlinpole_230819.jpg
0:35
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
nbc_nas_cupqualswg_230819.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_xfintywatkinsqhl_230819.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at The Glen
nbc_nas_gibbspostqintv_230819.jpg
1:14
Gibbs on Xfinity Series pole at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_playoffbubble_230819.jpg
1:39
Which Cup drivers will see playoff bubbles burst?
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
1:00
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
nbc_nas_kligermanft_230818.jpg
1:32
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_watkinsglen_230818.jpg
1:23
Harvick and Keselowski can clinch at The Glen
nbc_nas_75thambrose2012_230817.jpg
3:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
nbc_nas_mm_stockreport_230817.jpg
5:32
Cup stock watch: Truex Jr., Hamlin trending up
nbc_nas_mm_ford_230817.jpg
5:29
Has Ford finally the turned corner in Cup Series?
nbc_nas_mm_chaseelliott_230817.jpg
7:33
Elliott’s chances for playoffs running out
