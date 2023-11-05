 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico
nbc_bfa_harden_231103.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Breakdown
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
Larson looking to close season with second title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Wide Technology Championship - Round Three
Kuchar’s late collapse ties him with Villegas in Mexico
nbc_bfa_harden_231103.jpg
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Schedule Breakdown
NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Qualifying
Championship 4 drivers tout level of respect in Cup field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
Larson looking to close season with second title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert

November 4, 2023 08:10 PM
Dale Jarrett sizes up the Cup Series Championship 4 field. Which driver is ready to become the next NASCAR legend?
Up Next
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
0:54
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
0:52
Larson looking to close season with second title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ctgtease_231104.jpg
1:01
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronrecap_231104.jpg
0:47
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jarrettessay_231104.jpg
1:09
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_231104.jpg
9:57
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231104.jpg
1:42
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsphx_231104.jpg
5:59
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sammysmith_231104.jpg
0:33
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_modifiedmartinsville_231103.jpg
13:33
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Mayer peaking at right time, eyes Xfinity title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaierrecap_231104.jpg
0:55
Allgaier ready to give every ounce of effort
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custerrecap_231104.jpg
0:48
Custer’s team has seen amazing transformation
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksphoenix_231104.jpg
18:09
Highlights: Truck Series championship at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechekrecap_231103.jpg
0:43
Nemechek has been a force to be reckoned with
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_phoenixv2_231103.jpg
1:32
Cup features youngest Championship 4 in history
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrxfinity_231103.jpg
1:14
Xfinity Championship 4 drivers seek first title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thchampionship_231103.jpg
0:51
NASCAR 75th anniversary: 75 years of championships
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thlogano_231102.jpg
3:51
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Logano’s 2022 wins
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvicksegment_231102.jpg
22:02
Harvick set to ride off into the sunset at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
7:43
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_seasonmoments_231102.jpg
7:08
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4_231102.jpg
8:32
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75suarez_231102.jpg
3:44
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Suarez’s history
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preecemodifiedv3_231101.jpg
5:21
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preecemodified_231101.jpg
5:21
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_woodbrosfeature_231031.jpg
3:49
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_mm_champ_231030.jpg
6:59
Which Cup driver is the favorite to win title?
Now Playing
nbc_mm_xfinitychamp_231030.jpg
5:03
Mayer, Allgaier, Nemechek, Custer eye title
Now Playing