Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
The engine expires on the No. 26 of Kaz Grala on Lap 54 of the Xfinity Series race, which puts fluid on the track. causes a chain-reaction wreck behind him, and brings out the red flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
John Hunter Nemechek recaps a "solid day" after rallying from the rear of the field for a runner-up finish after not having the opportunity to qualify and starting from the rear.
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst "can't fathom" capturing his first Xfinity win at his home track, as he thanks the numerous people who have helped him and speaks to the relief he feels after alleviating the pressure.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Christopher Bell says he "never lifted all the way around" after edging Kyle Larson for pole position at Las Vegas by just one hundredth of a second.
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
Daniel Suarez slides out of control during Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and makes hard contact with a tire pack before the No. 99 settles to a halt.
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
Chase Elliott's right-rear tire goes down during Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sending him spinning and sliding into the outside wall.
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
Dustin Long previews the first Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where William Byron, Kyle Larson, Joe Gibbs Racing and others look to score big and punch their Championship 4 ticket.
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
Watch highlights from the Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson, where Ron Silk regained the Whelen Modified Tour championship lead with a win.
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of the Round of 8.
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
Cole Custer's success with Stewart-Haas Racing is rooted in his relationship with crew chief Jonathan Toney, and a return to the Xfinity Series has them as championship contenders with four races to go.
Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener ‘key’ for title
Despite being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Joey Logano knows how important winning the Round of 8 opener is for a driver's title hopes, having done it twice in his career.
Take Byron or the field for Cup Round of 8 opener?
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan preview the Cup Series Round of 8 opener at Las Vegas, debating whether they would take William Byron or the playoff field to win, as well as any non-playoff drivers that may contend.
Assessing driver momentum entering Cup Round of 8
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan highlight William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney having momentum entering the Cup Series Round of 8, as well as Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher lurking below the cutline.
Which Cup drivers will punch their Champ 4 ticket?
Rick Allen, Dale Jarrett and Dustin Long make their predictions for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, discussing outlooks for William Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr and Chris Buescher.
Cup Series Round of 8 favors Byron, Larson, Hamlin
Rick Allen, Dale Jarrett and Dustin Long preview the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8, discussing which drivers this round favors most and others that may have to point their way into the Championship 4.
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
Rick Allen, Dale Jarrett and Dustin Long review the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 cutoff race from the Charlotte ROVAL, sharing their thoughts on the four drivers eliminated and the chances of another non-playoff winner.
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
Hear from Rick Hendrick and driver Jordan Taylor on the impact NASCAR's Garage 56 car has had after racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and take a ride with the car at Charlotte.
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
Kyle Busch "lacked a little bit on the long run" at the Charlotte ROVAL after being eliminated in the Round of 12 but is looking to "go out on a high" after missed opportunities in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
Despite being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Bubba Wallace reflects on the growth of his team and how they have been "putting the cards in the right places" this year.
Truex ‘thankful’ to be through to Cup Round of 8
Martin Truex Jr. "lives to fight another day" after advancing through to the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 and knows what his team is capable of with a more favorable round upcoming.
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
A jubilant AJ Allmendinger shares the emotions of winning in the NASCAR Cup Series after driving to victory in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, emphasizing how "you never know when it will happen again."
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Jones gets tagged, collects McDowell at the ROVAL
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. makes contact with Erik Jones, sending the No. 43 around and collecting Michael McDowell during Stage 3 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Hamlin spins, suffers right side damage at ROVAL
Denny Hamlin spins on the front stretch chicane and suffers right side damage after contact from Mike Rockenfeller during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL.
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte ROVAL, the final race of the Round of 12.
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
Parker Kligerman finishes short of advancing into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8, but shares why he has "loved" the pressure of the playoffs and the team's overall success on the year.
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
Despite finishing second in both stages of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, Daniel Hemric falls short of advancing to the Round of 8, giving "the best effort he could" at the end.
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Sam Mayer celebrates an emphatic win after he 'felt unbeatable' in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, punching his ticket to the Round of 8.