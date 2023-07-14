Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
nbc_golf_tonyromointv_230714.jpg
Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity starting lineup at New Hampshire: Chandler Smith wins pole
Tom Blomqvist signs an autograph for a fan - Honda Indy Toronto - By_ Joe Skibinski_Large Image Without Watermark_m86587.jpg
Though feeling ‘so lost,’ Tom Blomqvist achieves goal of surviving first IndyCar practice in Toronto
Wimbledon 2023 - Day Twelve - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz set a Wimbledon final for the ages

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charlesbarkleyintv_230714.jpg
ACC is ‘first thing’ on Barkley’s schedule
nbc_golf_curryintvs_230714.jpg
Curry shows off championship belt to sons
nbc_golf_tonyromointv_230714.jpg
Does Romo watch Tiger highlights between shots?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire

July 14, 2023 05:40 PM
Ryan Sieg loses control and crashes Kaz Grala into the wall during Xfinity Series qualifying practice at New Hampshire.
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfinity_crash_230714.jpg
1:13
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_loudonpreview_230713__940441.jpg
5:08
Evaluating Ford’s status, competition at Loudon
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
6:22
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_playoffstandings_230713.jpg
7:28
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmraincall_230710.jpg
8:42
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmwinnerlosers_230710.jpg
4:10
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmbyronhendrick_230710.jpg
6:38
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podatlantaracing_230710.jpg
9:55
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyronwin_230710.jpg
6:09
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podrain_230710.jpg
10:54
How weather impacts a crew chief’s decision-making
Now Playing
nbc_nas_atldalejrcam_230710.jpg
6:43
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
2:48
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
15:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230709.jpg
2:19
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronwins_230709.jpg
1:25
Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvickchildress_230709.jpg
2:12
Harvick and Childress share special Atlanta moment
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
15:13
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
2:24
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
2:00
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtimeatl_230708.jpg
3:54
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
Now Playing
AlmirolaAric.jpg
5:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
2:47
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qual_aricinterview_230708.jpg
0:53
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
Heim.jpg
15:47
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
8:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
1:08
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
1:44
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
4:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
2:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arca_bluedef150hl_230706.jpg
10:11
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Now Playing