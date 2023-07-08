 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
nbc_moto_southwickhl_230708.jpg
Highlights: Jett Lawrence, Vialle win at Southwick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
Mid-Ohio Truck race results: Corey Heim wins
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 - Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Chandler Smith claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rosezhangwalktalk_230708.jpg
Zhang ‘soaking in the moment’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
nbc_moto_southwickhl_230708.jpg
Highlights: Jett Lawrence, Vialle win at Southwick

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta

July 8, 2023 05:58 PM
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Chandler Smith claimed pole for the Alsco Uniforms 250.
Up Next
nbc_nas_xfinityqualeh_230708.jpg
8:41
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_230708.jpg
1:08
C. Smith on Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
1:44
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
4:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nas75martinsville_230706.jpg
2:35
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Kenseth vs. Logano
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arca_bluedef150hl_230706.jpg
10:11
HLs: Huddleston ARCA Menards Series West race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmtrackhouse_230706.jpg
5:49
Trackhouse ‘beyond impressive’ entering Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmplayoffdiscuss_230706.jpg
8:04
Cup Series playoff standings getting ‘tight’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmatlpreview_230706.jpg
4:57
Expect aggressive race in Atlanta as playoffs near
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podatlantapreview_230705.jpg
7:15
Previewing top stories in Atlanta Cup Series race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podchicagothoughts_230705.jpg
7:36
Chicago street race was a ‘home run’ for NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podsvgwins_230705.jpg
7:27
Putting SVG’s historic win at Chicago in context
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
2:08
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
2:12
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
Now Playing
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
2:12
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonint_230702.jpg
2:25
Larson: van Gisbergen took NASCAR to school
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliotint_230702.jpg
1:55
Elliott: van Gisbergen put on a ‘clinic’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chicagolites_230702.jpg
17:54
Highlights: van Gisbergen wins Cup race in Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyint_230702.jpg
1:18
Haley needed different strategy to hold off SVG
Now Playing
nbc_nas_svgwinningint_230702.jpg
1:48
SVG could just be getting started in NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chiovertime_230702.jpg
3:35
Van Gisbergen wins in Chicago in first Cup start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gragsontirebarrier_230702.jpg
2:10
Gragson falls victim to tire barrier in Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kbuschtirebarrier_230702.jpg
2:33
Kyle Busch gets stuck under tire barrier
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custerwinningint_230702.jpg
1:40
Custer named winner of rain-shortened Xfinity race
Now Playing
nbc_moto_xfinitychicagoehl_230701.jpg
7:53
Highlights: Custer wins The Loop 121 in Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuptease_230702.jpg
1:38
Chicago Street Race adds to city’s sports lore
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrslidejobcall_230702.jpg
0:39
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Slide Job is born
Now Playing
nbc_nas_saturdayfansights_230702.jpg
2:19
NASCAR’s fan experience during Chicago Street Race
Now Playing
nbc_moto_noahgragsonwendys_230701.jpg
2:29
Gragson spends a day in Chicago ahead of Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
1:28
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Now Playing