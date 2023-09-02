Watch Now
Hill: 'Have to do a better job' on restarts
Austin Hill crosses the line second in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington and discusses why he needs to "go back to the drawing board" on restarts after struggling with wheel spin all day.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Kligerman, Mayer speak on incident at Darlington
Parker Kligerman and Sam Mayer share their sides of a late-race incident at Darlington Raceway, with Kligerman saying he got "flat run over" and Mayer taking blame after dealing with multiple issues throughout the day.
Hamlin scores sixth Xfinity win at Darlington
Denny Hamlin says he "needed some long runs" and praises his team for "maintaining what we had" after scoring his sixth win at Darlington Raceway in the Xfinity Series.
Bell on Cup pole for Darlington playoff race
Christopher Bell captures his third pole in the last eight races at Darlington, and he discusses the advantage of qualifying in Group A with "no better place to start" for a long first stage.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck
Ryan Preece is back in the race car one week after his scary wreck at Daytona, and he shares what this week has been like and praises his team for being "up to speed right away" ahead of a long race at Darlington.
Nemechek on Xfinity Series pole at Darlington
After claiming the Xfinity Series pole at Darlington, John Hunter Nemechek has his sights set on the win with a fast race car after feeling like he "let one get away" in the spring race.
Highlight: Xfinity Series qualifying at Darlington
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Highlights: Hingorani wins ARCA race at Evergreen
Sean Hingorani drives to victory lane at Evergreen Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series West NAPA Auto Parts 150
Cup playoff field set for opener at Darlington
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series playoff field ahead of the Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.
Predicting who will make the Championship 4 at PHX
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty reveal which drivers they believe will survive the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and reach the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Cup playoff Round of 16 is a driver’s biggest test
Dave Burns, Kyle Petty, and Brad Daugherty preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16, discussing why this is "a driver's first round" as well as who they predict will move on or face elimination.
Darlington’s significance to history of NASCAR
Brad Daugherty, Kyle Petty and Dave Burns discuss Darlington Raceway's historical significance and what it means to have the playoffs start in South Carolina.
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series at Dover
Parker Kligerman recaps the second round of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs from Dover Motor Speedway.
Will Elliott play spoiler during playoffs?
While Chase Elliott isn't racing for a drivers championship, he'll still be competing for an owners championship, which could spell trouble for others if Elliott is able to play spoiler as a non-playoff driver.
Who gets eliminated first in NASCAR Cup playoffs?
Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, and Kim Coon make their predictions for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and reveal who is in danger of being eliminated in the Round of 16.
Is Buescher the hottest driver entering playoffs?
Kim Coon, Dale Jarrett, and Jeff Burton review RFK Racing's 1-2 finish at Daytona thanks to Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski, debate whether Buescher is the hottest playoff driver, and whether or not it even matters.
Next Gen safety enhancements on display at Daytona
Kim Coon asks Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett for their thoughts on "violent" and "scary" wrecks by Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney at Daytona, and they address the work NASCAR has done to make the Next Gen cars even safer.
Cup sees big Daytona wrecks by Preece, Blaney
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty review Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece's incidents at Daytona, detail how SAFER barrier advancements at tracks have fundamentally transformed the sport, and discuss the dangers that still remain.
Playoff pressure weighed heavily on Wallace
Nate Ryan and Kyle Petty discuss how the playoff pressure impacted Bubba Wallace before the regular season finale, the psychological side of competition, and how crew chief Bootie Barker has become a steadying presence.
Elliott falls short of qualifying for Cup playoffs
Kyle Petty tells Nate Ryan why it's not the "end of the world" that Chase Elliott didn't make the playoffs, as they discuss how NASCAR's Most Popular Driver is covered and treated differently given his elevated stature.
Highlights: Enfinger wins Milwaukee Truck race
Four days after GMS Racing announced it would cease operations after this season, Grant Enfinger won the Truck Series playoff race at Milwaukee Mile to advance to the second round.
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Buescher’s win at Daytona
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Keselowski: ‘Great day for all of us at RFK’
Brad Keselowski says he'll look back on RFK Racing's first 1-2 finish in almost 10 years and remember it for a long time, as he eyes his first championship since 2012.
Elliott fails to qualify for Cup Series playoffs
Chase Elliott recaps a fourth-place finish at Daytona after missing out on the final playoff spot, calling the way the season turned out a "bummer."
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, the regular season finale for 2023 ahead of the playoffs.
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
Marty Snider, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and Brad Daugherty go through the field to recap the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
Bubba Wallace admits to feeling the stress of the final NASCAR Cup Series regular season race at Daytona before locking himself into the playoffs, something he describes as "special for the team."