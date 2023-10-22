Watch Now
Joe Gibbs Racing loses Hamlin and Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers encounter catastrophic issues concurrently at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Denny Hamlin suffering a steering issue and Martin Truex Jr. being plagued by an expired engine.
Homestead-Miami changes complexion of Cup playoffs
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the action at Homestead-Miami Speedway and how it impacts the Cup Series playoff standings before the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Byron fights tight race car to top-five finish
William Byron recaps a fourth-place finish at Homestead-Miami and discusses his outlook for the Round of 8 cutoff race at Martinsville, where he'll start third in the playoff standings well above the cutline.
Reddick left dejected following Homestead-Miami
Tyler Reddick felt like the balance was "really tricky" on the No. 45 and it didn't fire off well during restarts after a third-place result at Homestead-Miami, as he sits below the cutline looking ahead to Martinsville.
Blaney on right side of cutline after Homestead
Ryan Blaney says the No. 12 was good on long runs all day after a runner-up finish at Homestead-Miami and doesn't have much to share when asked about the incident involving Kyle Larson on pit road.
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Homestead-Miami
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Bell qualifies for Championship 4 with Miami win
"I've got the best team behind me" says a jubilant Christopher Bell after a "whirlwind" race and a win that locks him into the Championship 4 along with Kyle Larson at Phoenix Raceway.
Larson upset with himself after Blaney cross up
Kyle Larson says he didn't expect Ryan Blaney to slow down so early entering pit road and was just trying to get to yellow line as quickly as possible, admitting that he shouldn't have pushed so hard.
Larson bumps Blaney on pit road, hits sand barrels
Kyle Larson enters pit road with too much momentum, gets into the back of Ryan Blaney, and smashes the barrels, spraying sand all over the track, bringing out the red flag out, and ending the day for the No. 5.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
‘Heck yeah’ says Dale Jr. after top-five finish
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is happy after a successful day and a top-five finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Herbst won’t talk hypotheticals after runner-up
Riley Herbst refuses to think about what could have been at Homestead-Miami if he had one more lap to chase down and pass Sam Mayer for the win.
Mayer wins Xfinity race, locks into Championship 4
Sam Mayer's first NASCAR Xfinity Series win on an oval locks him into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Go inside the race car with Dale Jr. at Homestead
Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett go inside the race car to see what's on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s mind before his NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Dale Jr. seeks advice from competitors for Miami
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he didn't qualify as well as he had hoped and has a lot to figure out in a short period of time and plenty of ground to make up from a 23rd-place starting position.
Highlights: Truck Series playoffs at Homestead
See the best moments from Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Highlights: Cup qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Watch highlights from the qualifying session ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Truex Jr. on Cup pole at Homestead-Miami
Martin Truex Jr. thought he could be a little better during qualifying at Homestead-Miami and didn't think his best lap would hold up, but he'll lead the Cup field to green all the same for the Round of 8 playoff race.
Logano suffers collision during Homestead practice
Joey Logano makes heavy front-end contact with the inside wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Cup Series practice, which brings out the red flag, ends the session early, and forces Logano to go to a backup car.
Highlights: Miami Xfinity Series qualifying
Watch highlights of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second race in the Round of 8.
Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead
The walls of Homestead-Miami Speedway are like a hurricane, the closer you get to them, the more dangerous things become. Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks to the art of the high line, otherwise known as ripping the fence.
Drivers vie for final three Championship 4 berths
Dustin Long previews the second Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven drivers vie for the final three berths in the Championship 4 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR drivers must weigh risk vs. reward in Miami
Parker Kligerman tells Kim Coon what makes Homestead-Miami Speedway so different from other 1.5-mile tracks on the series schedule and why, even though drivers tend to praise the circuit, it presents plenty of risk.
Who will join Larson in the Championship 4?
Kim Coon, Dustin Long, and Parker Kligerman discuss the seven playoff drivers remaining not named Kyle Larson and make a case for why each driver can join Larson in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Playoff point standings growing tighter each week
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long preview the second Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are only separated by 11 points.
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Stewart’s 2011 title
Relive Tony Stewart's 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, where for the first time in the sport's history, a tiebreaker would be used to determine the title winner between him and Carl Edwards.
Truex Jr.'s team strategy backfires in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was the 1st top-10 for Martin Truex Jr. in these playoffs, but Marty Snider, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton discuss how a strategy decision by crew chief James Small might have cost him a top-five result.
Bell’s pit crew costs him potential Las Vegas win
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte dissect the Cup Series finish between race winner Kyle Larson and eventual runner-up Christopher Bell at Las Vegas and how the race was lost for Bell on pit road.
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton debate whether or not Kyle Larson is the favorite to win his second Cup Series title now that he and Hendrick Motorsports have a head start to prepare for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Kyle Larson's performance at Las Vegas to claims a seat at the table among the Championship 4 contenders, and share why the rest of the playoff field should be nervous.