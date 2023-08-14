 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Seven
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

fmia - mahomes.jpg
Patrick Mahomes is channeling his inner Tom Brady
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Central Michigan at Toledo
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Rebuilding Central Michigan should not worry Irish fans
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Seven
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kostecki wishes he didn't crash in qualifying

August 14, 2023 11:19 AM
Brodie Kostecki says he just needs to execute a little bit better next time after an "OK day" on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and a 22nd-place result.
Up Next
nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
4:59
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
5:28
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkosteckiintv_230814.jpg
1:17
Kostecki wishes he didn’t crash in qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkobayashiintv_230814.jpg
1:44
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
2:44
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230813.jpg
5:36
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell’s Indy win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
3:05
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
5:32
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
1:48
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupsuarezintv_230813.jpg
1:24
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupchaseintv_230813.jpg
1:06
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwinnerintv_230813.jpg
2:33
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuphl_230813.jpg
9:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
0:52
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityexthl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
Now Playing
nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
1:42
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintvv2_230812.jpg
4:22
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230812.jpg
1:11
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_keselowskiintv_230812.jpg
6:44
Keselowski enjoying next evolution of career
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pennzoilqhl_230812.jpg
8:45
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at IMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ajpostqintv_230812.jpg
1:57
Allmendinger on Xfinity pole at IMS Road Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_diffeysvgintv_230812.jpg
20:19
Van Gisbergen’s ‘perfect scenario’ with Trackhouse
Now Playing
nbc_nas_tsport200hl_230811.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Truck race at IRP
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75momentsgordon_230811.jpg
2:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon’s IMS win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_indy_230811.jpg
1:39
Cup playoff spots on the line in Indianapolis
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
6:22
NASCAR showcasing international talent
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
6:19
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_chaseelliott_230810.jpg
4:13
Will Elliott clinch a Cup Series playoff spot?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thmomentbrickyard_230808.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Stewart’s IMS win
Now Playing