 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_241027.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_241027.jpg
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
nbc_pl_sakaintv_241027.jpg
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Ilia Malinin wins Skate Canada, qualifies for Grand Prix Final
Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
WSX 2024 Rd 01 Canada Eli Tomac in front of sign.jpg
Eli Tomac wins 2024 World Supercross opener in Canada, Shane McElrath takes SX2 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_241027.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_241027.jpg
Slot: Saka played ‘an outstanding game’
nbc_pl_sakaintv_241027.jpg
Saka ‘a bit disappointed’ with draw v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall

October 27, 2024 03:25 PM
A flat right rear tire puts Kyle Larson into the wall and brings out the caution at Homestead-Miami Speedway but is able to continue on with minimal damage.
Up Next
nbc_nas_larsontire_241027.jpg
2:06
Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyspin_241027.jpg
2:06
Haley goes around on lap 1 at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegaswinnerint_241024.jpg
7:04
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
2:03
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanvegas_241022.jpg
4:13
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
2:08
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
10:20
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
17:18
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
1:03
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
0:56
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
1:21
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
1:31
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbspin_241020.jpg
1:34
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Now Playing
reddick_flips.jpg
3:17
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
2:30
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_241019.jpg
9:54
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
9:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
2:12
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lvessay_241019.jpg
1:30
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_vegas_241017.jpg
1:39
NASCAR Cup playoff field slims to eight for Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsveg_241018.jpg
7:04
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonrovalwinintv_241018.jpg
3:58
Larson’s ROVAL car allowed him to be aggressive
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegasprev_241017.jpg
3:30
Can Larson continue dominance, Hamlin bounce back?
Now Playing
joey_logano.jpg
6:29
Logano ‘very confident’ with chance at Cup title
Now Playing