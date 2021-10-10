Kyle: 'Pressure's on, this is round that matters'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Thomas Heilman breaks Michael Phelps record to open swimming nationals
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Thomas Heilman breaks Michael Phelps record to open swimming nationals
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Kyle: 'Pressure's on, this is round that matters'
October 10, 2021 06:34 PM
Kyle Busch discusses his "quiet" day at the Charlotte Roval after a fourth-place result and previews how the Round of 8 shapes up at notoriously strong tracks for the No. 18 team.
Up Next
nbc_nas_podchicagopreview_230626.jpg
4:29
NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
2:16
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podchastain_230626.jpg
9:42
Inside Chastain’s thrilling NASCAR Cup victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230626.jpg
7:59
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Nashville Cup
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
3:18
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
5:34
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
1:46
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliott_230625.jpg
2:02
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnashville_230625.jpg
15:34
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
1:20
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_230625.jpg
1:29
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_230625.jpg
3:41
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lastlapcelebration_230625.jpg
4:43
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
3:51
Blaney suffers hard front-end impact at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_230625.jpg
2:00
Reddick loses tire, dives to pit road
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Highlights: Allmendinger wins Xfinity at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_herbst_230624.jpg
1:19
Herbst discouraged despite runner-up finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityfinish_230624.jpg
2:44
Allmendinger wins Tennessee Lottery 250 in OT
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allmendinger_230624.jpg
1:51
Allmendinger proves doubters wrong at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_berryinterview_230624.jpg
3:04
Berry ‘hungry’ to win in Cup Series with SHR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnashqual_230624.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Chastain on Cup pole at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
1:19
Chastain captures first Cup pole of career
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_230624.jpg
1:28
Suarez crashes during final round of qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitynashquals_230624.jpg
6:12
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custerpole_230624.jpg
1:08
Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nashvilletrucksehl_230623.jpg
9:01
Highlights: Hocevar wins Truck race at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_nashville_230623.jpg
1:14
NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Nashville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_arcasonoma_230618.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Preece wins ARCA West race at Sonoma
Now Playing
nbc_nas_whelenseekonkehl_230617.jpg
10:50
Hirschman wins Whelen Modified Seekonk 150
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75th1989allstarv2_230612.jpg
2:58
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Wallace vs Waltrip
Now Playing