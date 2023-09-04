 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
What drivers said after the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Florida State
Travis accounts for 5 TDs, No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24
IndyCar: BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland
Alex Palou takes IndyCar title in style, calling his shot to win Portland: ‘It’s been an amazing year’

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for40deion_230804.JPG
40-For-40: King remembers the height of Prime Time
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_230903.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Darlington
nbc_nas_creditone_230903.jpg
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Larson: 'What a great way to start the playoffs'

September 3, 2023 10:49 PM
An elated Kyle Larson beams following his first win at Darlington in 12 career starts, calling it one of the top-five wins of his career at one of his favorite tracks as one of NASCAR's "crown jewels."
