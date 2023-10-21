 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Joey Logano going to backup car after Homestead crash
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
BMW Ladies Championship - Round Three
Buhai, Minjee Lee share 54-hole lead at BMW Ladies in Korea

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalbre1bur0_231021.jpg
Wissa puts Brentford 1-0 in front against Burnley
nbc_pl_goalmc2bha0_231021.jpg
Haaland rockets Man City 2-0 in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_231021.jpg
Murphy volleys Newcastle in front of Palace

Top News

Watch Now

Logano suffers collision during Homestead practice

October 21, 2023 09:56 AM
Joey Logano makes heavy front-end contact with the inside wall at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Cup Series practice, which brings out the red flag, ends the session early, and forces Logano to go to a backup car.
Up Next
JLogano.jpg
4:28
Logano suffers collision during Homestead practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miami_qualifyinghl_231020.jpg
9:18
Highlights: Miami Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrhighlinev3_231020.jpg
1:24
Dale Jr. on the art of the high line at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_kligermanmiami_231019.jpg
8:55
NASCAR drivers must weigh risk vs. reward in Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_championship4_231019.jpg
8:45
Who will join Larson in the Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_231019.jpg
6:49
Playoff point standings growing tighter each week
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thstewart2011_231018.jpg
5:21
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Stewart’s 2011 title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_truex_231016.jpg
7:00
Truex Jr.'s team strategy backfires in Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231016.jpg
8:22
Bell’s pit crew costs him potential Las Vegas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_larson_231016.jpg
11:26
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231016.jpg
7:41
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_nomistakes_231016.jpg
5:31
Cup playoff drivers in sour moods after Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231015.jpg
8:45
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Las Vegas Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231015.jpg
1:39
Larson earns chance for second Cup championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_231015.jpg
18:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_231015.jpg
1:18
Truex Jr. battles to top-10 despite strategy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231015.jpg
0:51
Bell: ‘Didn’t quite capture moment’ at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_231015.jpg
1:18
Larson thanks Bell for ‘racing with respect’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegasfinish_231015.jpg
1:20
Larson holds Bell at bay for Las Vegas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityuniforms250ehlv2_231014.jpg
11:18
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
0:57
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityherbstintv_231014.jpg
1:38
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Now Playing
Grala.jpg
2:01
Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
6:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellpstpolewinintv_231014.jpg
1:07
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_231014.jpg
3:46
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
2:39
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
1:38
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing