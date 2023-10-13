 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_pff_uscvsnd_231011.jpg
Things To Learn: USC rivalry should be enough to revive Notre Dame, break Marcus Freeman’s stoicism
nbc_edge_betmgmbetb1gwk7_231010.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 7
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Alsco Uniforms 302
Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vpsportscar_231013.jpg
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_imsa_michpilot_231013.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road Atlanta
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231013.jpg
Which Panthers, Cowboys merit starting in Week 6?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener 'key' for title

October 13, 2023 12:55 PM
Despite being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Joey Logano knows how important winning the Round of 8 opener is for a driver's title hopes, having done it twice in his career.
nbc_nas_colecusterft_231013.jpg
1:34
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
nbc_nas_loganoessay_231013.jpg
1:19
Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener ‘key’ for title
Las_Vegas_Preview.jpg
5:01
Take Byron or the field for Cup Round of 8 opener?
nbc_nas_mm_roundof8drivers_231012.jpg
7:35
Assessing driver momentum entering Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_mm8driversv2_231009.jpg
6:26
Which Cup drivers will punch their Champ 4 ticket?
nbc_nas_mmbyronv2_231009.jpg
5:11
Cup Series Round of 8 favors Byron, Larson, Hamlin
nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
5:05
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
2:29
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
nbc_nas_buschint_231008.jpg
1:42
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_wallaceint_231008.jpg
1:28
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
nbc_nas_truexjrint_231008.jpg
0:44
Truex ‘thankful’ to be through to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_allmendingint_231008.jpg
1:54
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
nbc_nas_rovalehl_231008.jpg
18:25
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_231008.jpg
1:47
Jones gets tagged, collects McDowell at the ROVAL
nbc_nas_hamlincrash_231008.jpg
0:37
Hamlin spins, suffers right side damage at ROVAL
nbc_nas_xifnitydriveforcure250_231007.jpg
13:46
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
nbc_nas_kligermanintv_231007.jpg
2:09
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
1:45
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
1:32
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Allgaier_Burton.jpg
2:07
Burton, Allgaier slam into turn 1 wall on restart
Tyler_Reddick_Pole.jpg
7:07
Highlights: Charlotte ROVAL Cup Series qualifying
nbc_nas_reddickintv_231007.jpg
1:33
Reddick on Cup pole for Round of 12 ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_larsonwall_231007.jpg
1:20
Larson hits wall in ROVAL practice, goes to garage
NASCAR_Charlotte_Roval.jpg
1:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Debut of Charlotte ROVAL
nbc_nas_arca_napa150_231006.jpg
9:18
HLs: Honeycutt wins ARCA race at All American
nbc_nas_wheelenwilkesborohl_231006.jpg
9:30
HLs: Whelen Modified Tour at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_mm_cutoffatroval_231005.jpg
6:09
Assessing Cup playoff bubble ahead of ROVAL cutoff
nbc_nas_mm_2024schedule_231005.jpg
6:28
Atlanta, Iowa lead biggest changes to Cup schedule
NEW.jpg
8:41
What can Cup drivers expect in ROVAL cutoff race?
nbc_nas_mm_blaneywinsv2_231002.1.jpg
6:26
Blaney faced virtual must-win at Talladega
