McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett go through the field following Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett go through the field following Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
Michael McDowell reveals his late-race thoughts after his "special" win at Indianapolis, sharing why he was "so anxious" about having a race-winning car and what it was like going toe-to-toe with Chase Elliott.
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
A disappointed Tyler Reddick "had the pace" but "ultimately fell behind in the beginning" resulting in a fourth-place finish on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
Following a third-place finish, Daniel Suarez says he felt like he was one adjustment and step behind Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott.
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
Chase Elliott congratulates Michael McDowell for running a great race and is appreciative of the effort of the No. 9 team after a runner-up result.
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
A thankful Michael McDowell's second-career Cup Series win is a "dream come true" and secures a spot in the playoffs after he executed with the fastest car in a dominant performance.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
Joey Logano jumps the curb in the chicane and bumps Justin Haley as a result, sending Haley off the track and into the tire barrier, causing plenty of damage to the No. 31.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 At The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
Ty Gibbs says it's "definitely about time" that he collected his first Xfinity Series victory of the season and explains why it's "so special" to get one at the Brickyard.
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
Tyler Reddick talks about his one-lap-at-a-time mentality for the weekend at Indianapolis, how he and Bubba Wallace balance each other out at 23XI Racing, and admits the "itch is there" to test an IndyCar.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course ahead of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS
Daniel Suarez thanks everyone at Trackhouse Racing after claiming his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on a road course.
Keselowski enjoying next evolution of career
Brad Keselowski details why results-based thinking can be dangerous, speaks to Chris Buescher's mindset, revisits his move from Team Penske to RFK as driver and co-owner, and shares why that can create mixed emotions.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at IMS
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session ahead of the Pennzoil 150 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Allmendinger on Xfinity pole at IMS Road Course
AJ Allmendinger describes how "tricky" it was to qualify on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on the "really soft" rain tires and says he doesn't know what to expect during dry conditions for the Pennzoil 150.
Van Gisbergen’s ‘perfect scenario’ with Trackhouse
Shane Van Gisbergen relieves his Chicago win, discusses the reaction from other drivers, how he's led NASCAR's international invasion, previews IMS, what it'd be like to kiss the bricks, and addresses recent adjustments.
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Truck race at IRP
Ty Majeski claims victory in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Race Park.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon’s IMS win
Relive Jeff Gordon's historic hometown victory in the 1994 Allstate 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cup playoff spots on the line in Indianapolis
As NASCAR returns to the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dustin Long previews what to expect as drivers prepare to take on the road course's "calamity corner" amidst growing playoff pressure.
NASCAR showcasing international talent
Dale Jarrett, Dustin Long, and Kim Coon discuss NASCAR's field of international competitors this weekend in Indianapolis.
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
Dale Jarrett, Dustin Long, and Kim Coon break down the battle for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs where a handful of drivers remain in contention.
Will Elliott clinch a Cup Series playoff spot?
Dale Jarrett, Dustin Long, and Kim Coon discuss Chase Elliott's run of form and debate if he has any shot at making the playoffs this year.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Stewart’s IMS win
Relive Tony Stewart's emotional home race victory in the 2005 Allstate 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
Steve Letarte and Nate Ryan analyze the turning point at Michigan International Raceway that led to Chris Buescher's second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Keselowski taking back seat to Buescher by design?
Steve Letarte details why he values Brad Keselowski's opinion so much and how he's providing leadership to RFK Racing and Chris Buescher beyond just being a race car driver on the team.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Michigan Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap
Denny Hamlin recaps his third-place result after an issue on pit road where he stalled the No. 11 and couldn't get it refired.
Larson felt slower after late-race contact
Kyle Larson credits the No. 5 team for its pit strategy that allowed Larson to leapfrog drivers during green-flag stops, resulting in a top-five finish.