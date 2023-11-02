 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
nbc_nas_mm_champ4_231102.jpg
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_231102.jpg
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pff_notredameclemson_231101.jpg
And In That Corner: In their worst season in more than a decade, the Clemson Tigers are still plenty talented
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Drelon Miller.jpg
Drelon Miller Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
nbc_nas_mm_champ4_231102.jpg
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_231102.jpg
Berry’s Week 9 RB Love/Hate: Barkley, Jones lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season

November 2, 2023 01:38 PM
Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, and Dave Burns discuss the most noteworthy and dramatic moments, and biggest surprises from the 2023 NASCAR season, and reveal their favorite Kevin Harvick moment before his retirement.
Up Next
nbc_nas_mm_nxspreview_231102.jpg
7:43
Xfinity will see new champion in 2023 at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_seasonmoments_231102.jpg
7:08
Most memorable moments from the 2023 NASCAR season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_champ4_231102.jpg
8:32
Which Cup title contender has Phoenix advantage?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75suarez_231102.jpg
3:44
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Suarez’s history
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preecemodifiedv3_231101.jpg
5:21
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_preecemodified_231101.jpg
5:21
Preece’s emotional NASCAR Whelen Modified win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_woodbrosfeature_231031.jpg
3:49
Celebrating Wood Brothers’ legacy at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_mm_champ_231030.jpg
6:59
Which Cup driver is the favorite to win title?
Now Playing
nbc_mm_xfinitychamp_231030.jpg
5:03
Mayer, Allgaier, Nemechek, Custer eye title
Now Playing
nbc_mm_ncs4_231030.jpg
6:09
Reddick, Buescher left out of Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_mm_xfinity_231030.jpg
4:44
Martinsville Xfinity overtime finish sparks debate
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_truexhamlin_231030.jpg
11:25
Truex Jr., Hamlin eliminated from Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_byron_231030.jpg
7:15
Byron gutted it out to move on in playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_blaney_231030.jpg
6:58
Blaney seized the moment at Martinsville
Now Playing
dahlay.JPG
5:29
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Blaney’s win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity500hl_231029.jpg
15:35
Highlights: Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_231029.jpg
1:33
Cup Championship 4 field is set after Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_realbyronintv_231029.jpg
2:01
Byron moves on to Phoenix: ‘It was a slugfest’
Now Playing
nbc_byronintv_231029_1920x1080_2277714499625.jpg
2:54
Truex Jr eliminated: ‘Gave it a hell of an effort’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_231029.jpg
2:06
Hamlin: Ultimately Homestead ‘sealed our fate’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_231029.jpg
2:24
Blaney reserves place in Championship 4 with win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pacecar_231029.jpg
1:12
Pace car has to be towed at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_231028.jpg
18:05
Highlights: Xfinity playoffs at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_custerintv_231028.jpg
1:58
Custer clinches final Xfinity Championship 4 berth
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_hillintv_231028.jpg
1:13
Hill fails to qualify for Xfinity Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_creedintv_231028.jpg
2:13
Creed eliminated: ‘I don’t know if it’s fair’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_allagaierintv_231028.jpg
1:43
Allgaier to race for title: ‘This is emotional’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_otfinish_231028.jpg
3:23
Allgaier wins at Martinsville in wild OT finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsville_crash_231028.jpg
8:10
Xfinity race at Martinsville turns into pile-up
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_extendedhl_231028.jpg
9:33
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing