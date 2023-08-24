 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer

Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
NASCAR penalizes five Xfinity teams for inspection violations at Daytona

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_roryandschauffelestruggles_230824.jpg
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
nbc_golf_pga_tourchampionshiplites_230824.jpg
Highlights: Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_bradleyinterview_230824.jpg
Bradley pleased after Tour Championship Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship

August 24, 2023 04:44 PM
Nate Ryan, Parker Kligerman, and Steve Letarte discuss what's at stake during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, where the regular season championship is on the line and playoff points are up for grabs.
Up Next
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
7:45
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_motormouths_saturdaynight_230824.jpg
7:22
Regular season finale will feature everything
Now Playing
nbc_nas_motormouths_playoffs_230824.jpg
5:42
NASCAR Cup playoff scenarios for Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_daytonaplayoffs_230821.jpg
11:00
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_bubbledrivers_230821.jpg
10:13
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_byronelliottv2_230821.jpg
9:17
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_elliottfuel_230821.jpg
10:05
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_greenflagracing_230821.jpg
8:08
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_byron_230821.jpg
9:15
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230821.jpg
2:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
12:19
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
2:08
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_230820.jpg
1:14
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wallace_230820.jpg
1:51
Wallace still on playoff bubble before Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlininterview_230820.jpg
0:55
Hamlin runner-up to Byron at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliottfuelv2_230820.jpg
2:48
Elliott runs out of fuel at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230820.jpg
2:25
Byron dominates at The Glen for 5th win of season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wheelin_lancasterhl_230820.jpg
9:28
Highlights: Whelen Modified at Lancaster Motorplex
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitywghl_230819.jpg
16:23
Highlights: Mayer wins Xfinity race at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbsinterview_230819.jpg
1:31
Gibbs: Mayer’s move at Watkins Glen ‘desperate’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerinterview_230819.jpg
1:19
Mayer: I put my nose in there, fenders are fenders
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinpole_230819.jpg
0:35
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualswg_230819.jpg
8:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfintywatkinsqhl_230819.jpg
10:46
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbspostqintv_230819.jpg
1:14
Gibbs on Xfinity Series pole at Watkins Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_playoffbubble_230819.jpg
1:39
Which Cup drivers will see playoff bubbles burst?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mcdowellhelmetdesignft_230818.jpg
1:00
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligermanft_230818.jpg
1:32
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_watkinsglen_230818.jpg
1:23
Harvick and Keselowski can clinch at The Glen
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thambrose2012_230817.jpg
3:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
Now Playing