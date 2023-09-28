 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 08 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
NASCAR returns to Indianapolis oval for 2024 season
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 4 of 2023 season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
A daily guide to the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehateqb_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
nbc_berry_lovehatepasscatch_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
nbc_berry_lovehaterb_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 08 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
NASCAR returns to Indianapolis oval for 2024 season
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 4 of 2023 season
Gymnastics: 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships
A daily guide to the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

Top Clips

nbc_berry_lovehateqb_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 QBs: Herbert, Richardson
nbc_berry_lovehatepasscatch_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 WRs: Olave, Higgins
nbc_berry_lovehaterb_230928.jpg
Berry’s Love/Hate Week 4 RBs: Walker, Cook, Moss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Which winless driver has best chance to win?

September 28, 2023 01:12 PM
There are nine drivers who won last year but haven't reached victory lane this season. Dustin Long, Brad Daugherty, and Parker Kligerman debate who has the best chance among them to rectify it, including Chase Elliott.
Up Next
nbc_nascar_mm_ninewinlessdrivers_230928.jpg
4:04
Which winless driver has best chance to win?
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_talladegapreview_230928.jpg
5:19
Can playoff drivers avoid big one at Talladega?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_enascarrecap_230927.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series finale
Now Playing
DaleJr.JPG
7:29
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Byron’s Texas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podtruex_230925.jpg
4:59
Are Truex’s title hopes falling apart on pit road?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyron_230925.jpg
5:06
Byron a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbubba_230925.jpg
8:05
Wallace laments last Cup restart at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmdriversintrouble_230925.jpg
4:33
Truex Jr, Reddick, Blaney, Busch struggle at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmwilliambyronwin_230925.jpg
2:32
Byron’s first playoff win locks him in Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmlookingtotalladega_230925.jpg
5:40
Byron the only playoff driver who can breathe easy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonwallacemovingon_230925.jpg
5:01
Wallace, Larson, Hamlin fall short at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thdaytona5001976_230930.jpg
3:48
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Petty vs. Pearson in 1976
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuptexasehl_230924.jpg
14:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Texas
Now Playing
WB.jpg
2:34
Byron on to Round of 8, one step from title run
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellintv_230924.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘disappointed’ despite fourth-place finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastainintv_230924.jpg
1:54
Chastain battles through throttle issues at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wallaceintv_230924.jpg
1:19
Wallace: ‘I know what I did and I choked’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronintv_230924.jpg
4:01
Byron delivers 300th Cup win for Hendrick
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsoncrash_230924.jpg
2:52
Larson wrecks while battling Bubba at Texas
Now Playing
KB.jpg
2:51
Busch backs into wall hard at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dillonincident_230924.jpg
2:56
Dillon loses rear wheel at speed at Texas
Now Playing
John_Hunter_Nemechek.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Texas
Now Playing
BW.jpg
16:37
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Texas
Now Playing
Parker_Kligerman.jpg
1:02
Kligerman ‘disappointed’ despite runner-up finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_johnhunter_230923.jpg
1:49
Nemechek continues dominance with Texas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_essay_230923v3_1920x1080_2266490947932.jpg
1:26
Hamlin has never shied away from drama
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bubba_230923.jpg
0:30
Wallace on Cup pole for playoff race at Texas
Now Playing
JA.jpg
10:45
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_justin_interview_new_230923.jpg
1:30
Allgaier on Xfinity Texas pole for Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_texas_230922.jpg
1:17
Playoff standings reset before Rd. of 12 at Texas
Now Playing