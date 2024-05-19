Watch Now
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
Relive the best moments from the resumption of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Up Next
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway.
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro
Relive the best moments from the resumption of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Cup regular season like playoffs in other sports
Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dustin Long debate the top stories at the midpoint, including competitiveness, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Hendrick Motorsports, JGR, and preview the back half.
Keselowski wins big after Buescher, Reddick tangle
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discuss Brad Keselowski breaking his 110-race winless drought at Darlington while analyzing the on-track incident between Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Will Larson continue Cup success in month of May?
Dustin Long discusses three things to watch as the Cup Series heads to Darlington for Throwback Weekend, where Kyle Larson will look to continue his May success as he returns to the scene of a run-in with Ross Chastain.
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
Relive Kyle Larson's history-making win during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as heard on the international broadcasts in Mexico, France, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, and Greece.
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton analyze an "amazing" photo finish at Kansas for Kyle Larson yet "heartbreaking" for Chris Buescher, how the winner is determined in NASCAR, what led to such a close conclusion, and more.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Larson edges Buescher in historic Kansas finish
Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher wheel nose-to-nose as the checkered flag waves in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, combining for the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history with a margin of 0.001 seconds.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway.
Can Hendrick end Toyota’s Kansas dominance?
Steve Letarte looks ahead to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, where Hendrick Motorsports will look to unseat Toyota's dominance at the 1.5-mile track, and another late-race pass may just decide the winner.
Hamlin ‘aero blocks’ Larson for Cup Dover win
Dustin Long and Parker Kligerman break down the significance of Denny Hamlin's "aero blocking" at Dover and if Kyle Larson could have done anything differently to take the lead, as well as the track's tricky pit road.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Dale Jarrett previews the drivers who have the best chances to win at Dover, assesses why Ford is winless and why it's not likely to change anytime soon, and answers whether all Hendrick drivers can make the playoffs.
Jordan goes to victory lane with Reddick at ‘Dega
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton explain why it's a "big deal" for Michael Jordan to reach victory lane after Tyler Reddick's surprise Talladega win, analyze near-misses for Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski, and more.
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega ends in wild fashion as Michael McDowell goes around attempting to block Brad Keselowski with the "big one" occurring as the field comes to the line.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek gets into the back of Bubba Wallace while drafting single-file at Talladega, sending Erik Jones hard into the outside wall while also collecting Denny Hamlin.
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega
Christopher Bell gets the worst of the first caution for cause at Talladega as the field checks up and sends the No. 20 into the outside wall along with Justin Haley and others.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
Jesse Love holds off multiple challengers in double overtime to win his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
Jones, Kligerman trigger multi-car Talladega wreck
Brandon Jones and Parker Kligerman go for the same lane and collide at the front of the field, with Jones getting turned and collecting several other cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
Will Cup continue run of different ‘Dega winners?
Dustin Long previews Talladega, as Ford still searches for its first win of the season, drivers will once again have to avoid 'The Big One,' and fans could see the eighth different winner at the track in as many races.
Elliott earned ‘popular’ win in action-packed race
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte review Chase Elliott's victory to snap a 42-race winless skid after a wild day of Cup Series racing at Texas, and preview what's at stake between now and the Coke 600 at Charlotte.
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain go door-to-door in the final overtime restart, but it's the No. 9 who pulls away for the win with the race ending under caution after contact between Chastain and William Byron.