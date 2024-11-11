Watch Now
Cup Series drivers recap Phoenix championship race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Phoenix ‘not a good day to end on’ for Truex
Martin Truex Jr. admits his final race in full-time Cup Series competition was "not a good day to end on" but looks forward to the opportunity to "race for fun" after a storied NASCAR career.
Logano presented with 2024 Cup Series championship
NASCAR president Steve Phelps presents Joey Logano with the Bill France Cup after winning the 2024 Cup Series championship
Highlights: Cup Series championship at Phoenix
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Byron ‘gave it all’ despite falling short of title
William Byron unpacks his championship race at Phoenix and feels his No. 24 didn't have enough to hang with the Team Penske Fords, but he remains proud of "a great year" entering the offseason.
Reddick ‘heavily motivated’ to improve at Phoenix
After falling short of the 2024 Cup Series championship, Tyler Reddick is "heavily motivated" to improve at Phoenix but remains proud of the team's effort in a mistake-free race.
Blaney ‘worn out’ after chasing Logano for win
Ryan Blaney congratulates Joey Logano for bringing the championship back to Team Penske after a "heck of a battle" but "didn't have enough" to make up ground after the final restart.
Logano after 3rd Cup title: ‘I love the playoffs’
A thankful Joey Logano speaks on how special it is to win his third NASCAR Cup Series championship and knows he has "the best team" to come alive when it matters most in the season.
Smith backs into wall with flat tire at Phoenix
A flat tire sends Zane Smith around and into the outside wall in Stage 3 at Phoenix, setting up an important pit stop for championship hopefuls.
Gibbs out early after substantial hit at Phoenix
Ty Gibbs suffers a substantial hit at Phoenix Raceway shortly after brushing the wall, putting an early end to his Cup Series season finale.
Truex’s NASCAR career defined by ‘unending grit’
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson reflects on Martin Truex Jr.'s career, one of "unending grit and resilience", ahead of his final full-time start at Phoenix Raceway.
Sun sets on Cup season with title race at Phoenix
Tim Layden outlines the four paths to NASCAR Cup Series history as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron face off for the championship at Phoenix Raceway.
HLs: Xfinity Series Championship on The CW
Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Highlights: Cup Series Championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Who etches their name in Cup history at Phoenix?
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway, where Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron are set to do battle for the 2024 championship.
HLs: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
Championship 4 driver Justin Allgaier catches some fluid and goes into the wall at Phoenix Raceway during Xfinity Series Championship race practice.
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
Relive the best radio sound from the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Byron ‘destined’ to be in position for Cup title
William Byron reflects on what makes his 2024 championship run its "own unique journey" and why he feels "destined" to be in the position to take home his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.
What Cup title would mean for Championship 4
William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney share what winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship would mean.
Logano, Blaney could deliver Penske Cup three-peat
Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney discuss what it would mean to deliver Roger Penske his third-straight NASCAR Cup Series championship ahead of Sunday's finale at Phoenix Raceway.
How Jordan has impacted Reddick in Cup title chase
Tyler Reddick shares Michael Jordan's impact to his 2024 championship run with 23XI Racing and the importance of his presence amongst the team and sport as a whole.
Flashback: Elliott, Larson become Cup champions
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson delivered Hendrick Motorsports back-to-back Cup Series titles in 2020 and 2021, and William Byron has a chance to etch his name in history alongside his teammates this Sunday at Phoenix.
Flashback: Team Penske’s back-to-back Cup titles
Relive Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2022 and 2023 as Team Penske looks to three-peat this Sunday at Phoenix.
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Get an inside look at what it's like to attend the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway through the lenses of multiple fans.
Setting the stage for Cup championship in Phoenix
The stage is set for the NASCAR Cup Series championship as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron battle for the 2024 title at Phoenix Sunday at 3pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Cup Series drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Bell pleads his case: ‘I just slid into the wall’
Christopher Bell pleads that he "just slid into the wall" while trying to pass Bubba Wallace to advance into the Championship 4, but after the move was ruled a safety violation, he concludes it was "not meant to be."
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
Jeff Gordon provides insight into the "unique set of circumstances" at Martinsville, from Christopher Bell's wallride to manufacturers working together.