Top News

Curtis Cup - Match Day Two
Looking to end U.S. reign, GB&I takes lead into Curtis Cup singles
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 INCYCAR Doubleheader at Wisconsin State Fair Park
IndyCar starting lineups for Milwaukee: Penske sweeps poles with McLaughlin, Newgarden
2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play

Top Clips

nbc_pl_dycheintv_240831.jpg
Dyche: Everton ‘just threw it away’ v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boueve_240831.jpg
Extended HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_haalandintv_240831.jpg
Haaland on hot start: ‘I can’t complain’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington

August 31, 2024 02:40 PM
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
nbc_nas_burtoninterview_240831.jpg
4:15
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_cupqualsdarlgtn_240831.jpg
9:55
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_darlington_240830.jpg
1:43
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
nbc_nas_darlingtonprev_240829.jpg
2:16
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
nbc_nas_pod_airbornecars_240828.jpg
1:10
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
nbc_nas_pod_burtonwin_240828.jpg
3:59
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
13:31
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
nbc_nas_cupstage2_3and47v2_240825.jpg
8:33
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
9:33
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
19:19
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
0:36
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
1:25
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
nbc_nas_burtonintrv_240824.jpg
1:59
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
nbc_nas_finish_240824.jpg
2:03
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
nbc_nas_berrycrash_240824.jpg
3:01
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_240824.jpg
3:26
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
nbc_nas_backstretchbigone_240824.jpg
1:48
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
nbc_nas_suarezfire_240824.jpg
2:28
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinityhl_240823.jpg
17:40
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
0:51
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
2:05
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
1:28
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
3:27
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
big_xfin_wreck_copy.jpg
4:42
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinity_lap1crash_240823.jpg
4:39
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
McDowell.jpg
10:30
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
nbc_nas_daytonapreview_240822.jpg
4:55
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytona_240821.jpg
1:42
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
redd.jpg
14:18
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
18:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
