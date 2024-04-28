Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway.
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Dale Jarrett previews the drivers who have the best chances to win at Dover, assesses why Ford is winless and why it's not likely to change anytime soon, and answers whether all Hendrick drivers can make the playoffs.
Jordan goes to victory lane with Reddick at ‘Dega
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton explain why it's a "big deal" for Michael Jordan to reach victory lane after Tyler Reddick's surprise Talladega win, analyze near-misses for Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski, and more.
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega ends in wild fashion as Michael McDowell goes around attempting to block Brad Keselowski with the "big one" occurring as the field comes to the line.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek gets into the back of Bubba Wallace while drafting single-file at Talladega, sending Erik Jones hard into the outside wall while also collecting Denny Hamlin.
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega
Christopher Bell gets the worst of the first caution for cause at Talladega as the field checks up and sends the No. 20 into the outside wall along with Justin Haley and others.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
Jesse Love holds off multiple challengers in double overtime to win his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
Jones, Kligerman trigger multi-car Talladega wreck
Brandon Jones and Parker Kligerman go for the same lane and collide at the front of the field, with Jones getting turned and collecting several other cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
Will Cup continue run of different ‘Dega winners?
Dustin Long previews Talladega, as Ford still searches for its first win of the season, drivers will once again have to avoid 'The Big One,' and fans could see the eighth different winner at the track in as many races.
Elliott earned ‘popular’ win in action-packed race
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte review Chase Elliott's victory to snap a 42-race winless skid after a wild day of Cup Series racing at Texas, and preview what's at stake between now and the Coke 600 at Charlotte.
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain go door-to-door in the final overtime restart, but it's the No. 9 who pulls away for the win with the race ending under caution after contact between Chastain and William Byron.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
Relive all of the action from the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction
Christopher Bell loses the handle of his No. 20 exiting turn 4 and backs into the outside wall at Texas Motor Speedway, setting off a chain reaction where Alex Bowman and John Hunter Nemechek collide.
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
In one of the closest photo finishes you'll ever see, Sam Mayer overtakes Ryan Sieg on the final lap of the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 and holds on to earn the Xfinity Series victory by .002 seconds.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
Parker Kligerman explains why William Byron has been able to establish himself as the driver to beat in the Next Gen era, wonders whether JGR and Hendrick will continue to dominate Cup, and highlights the keys to Texas.
Byron’s excellence on display in special HMS win
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton discuss William Byron's "excellence," now winning 3 of the first 8 Cup Series races, Hendrick Motorsports finishing 1-2-3 at Martinsville and a big picture look at the short track package.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
Brandon Jones could not fire off strong on the Stage 2 restart at Martinsville and multiple cars stack up on the outside lane bringing out the red flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver's 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
Dustin Long previews Martinsville, where Denny Hamlin looks to make it three straight short-track wins, drivers search for their first 2024 victories, and Hendrick Motorsports returns to the site of its first-ever win.
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville
Counting down the top-five moments for Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway, including Darrell Waltrip, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Geoff Bodine.
Smith and Hocevar’s first impressions of Cup
Spire Motorsports rookies Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar reflect on their debut seasons so far in the NASCAR Cup Series, discuss their goals for this year and beyond, and more.
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Chase Briscoe discusses the "totally different" feel at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, his new leadership role in a contract year and more.
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte unpack the controversial final restart at Richmond between Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and the ensuing frustrations from the No. 19, questionable cautions and wet-weather tires.