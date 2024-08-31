 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark has career-high 31 points, 12 assists as Fever beat Sky 100-81 despite Reese record
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith hits 3-run homer, Dodgers extend NL West lead to 5 games with 10-9 win over D-backs
US Open 2024 - Day 3
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240831.jpg
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_goalips1ful0_240831.jpg
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_goalwol1nf1_240831.jpg
Bellegarde’s belter puts Wolves level v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Caitlin Clark has career-high 31 points, 12 assists as Fever beat Sky 100-81 despite Reese record
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith hits 3-run homer, Dodgers extend NL West lead to 5 games with 10-9 win over D-backs
US Open 2024 - Day 3
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240831.jpg
Onana nets Aston Villa’s opener v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_goalips1ful0_240831.jpg
Delap’s stunner puts Ipswich Town ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_goalwol1nf1_240831.jpg
Bellegarde’s belter puts Wolves level v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls

August 31, 2024 09:00 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes at Darlington Raceway, and there might not be a better challenge than the track "Too Tough to Tame" with high stakes at the top of the standings and on the playoff bubble.
Up Next
nbc_nas_sales_cred1_darlington_240830.jpg
1:43
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
Now Playing
nbc_nas_darlingtonprev_240829.jpg
2:16
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_airbornecars_240828.jpg
1:10
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pod_burtonwin_240828.jpg
3:59
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mkeplayoffrnd10_240825.jpg
13:31
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupstage2_3and47v2_240825.jpg
8:33
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_yt_intervcomp_240824.jpg
9:33
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonahl_240824.jpg
19:19
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellintrv_240824.jpg
0:36
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buschintrv_240824.jpg
1:25
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_burtonintrv_240824.jpg
1:59
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_finish_240824.jpg
2:03
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_berrycrash_240824.jpg
3:01
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_240824.jpg
3:26
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_backstretchbigone_240824.jpg
1:48
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezfire_240824.jpg
2:28
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinityhl_240823.jpg
17:40
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
0:51
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
2:05
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
1:28
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
Now Playing
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
3:27
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Now Playing
big_xfin_wreck_copy.jpg
4:42
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinity_lap1crash_240823.jpg
4:39
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
Now Playing
McDowell.jpg
10:30
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonapreview_240822.jpg
4:55
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytona_240821.jpg
1:42
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
Now Playing
redd.jpg
14:18
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
18:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbs_240819.jpg
0:59
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_busch_240819.jpg
1:34
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
Now Playing