 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved to Wednesday because of weather forecast
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Dart to Start - Chargers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
henryfumblelions.jpg
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Ryder Cup opening ceremony moved to Wednesday because of weather forecast
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Dart to Start - Chargers at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
henryfumblelions.jpg
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland

September 23, 2025 11:33 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues at Kansas Speedway this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250921.jpg
18:52
NASCAR Cup drivers recap NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250921.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from NHMS playoff race
nbc_nas_bell_250921.jpg
01:06
Bell ‘didn’t have the pace’ to contend at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at NHMS
nbc_nas_jgrdiscuss_250921.jpg
02:26
Hamlin-Gibbs run-in ‘a turning point’ for JGR
nbc_nas_berry_250921.jpg
01:26
Berry able to ‘keep Blaney honest’ in closing laps
nbc_nas_hamlin_250921.jpg
01:24
Hamlin explains contact with Gibbs at NHMS
nbc_nas_byron_250921.jpg
01:28
Byron able to ‘stack runs’ for third at NHMS
nbc_nas_blaney_250921.jpg
02:17
Blaney holds off Berry to win Round of 12 opener
nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
07:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
nbc_ffhh_restofrbs_250923.jpg
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
07:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
nbc_ffhh_treybenson_250923.jpg
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
feverimageindiana.jpg
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
ravensthumbnail.jpg
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250923.jpg
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
nbc_moto_t24_rcrv_250923.jpg
04:04
RC, RV competing in McGrath’s Holeshot challenge
henry.jpg
09:41
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
deegan_shimoda_beef.jpg
09:40
Examining ‘beef’ in SuperMotocross after Las Vegas
goffthumbnailimage.jpg
01:25
Take Lions to cover against Browns in Week 4
footballthumbnailone.jpg
01:29
Bet on over when Patriots host Panthers in Week 4
deegan_shimoda.jpg
15:05
Shimoda ‘never flinched’ from Deegan’s attacks
herbert_new_mpx.jpg
01:49
Bet Chargers to cover on the road against Giants
lawrence_brothers.jpg
01:11
How does ‘Dazzy’ keep Lawrence brothers grounded?
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
03:00
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
03:42
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
nbc_pft_lionsgutsyV2_250923.jpg
12:03
Lions’ ‘knockout punch’ late vs. Ravens was gutsy
ravensshort.jpg
10:32
Analyzing moment game started to get away from BAL