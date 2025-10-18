 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Kyle Busch said that Jim Pohlman’s impact at JRM key in selecting him as crew chief
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr is back: At 53 years old, former NHL great starts his 38th professional season
NCAA Football: Washington at Michigan
Michigan takes advantage of Washington turnovers, wins 24-7 after 18-point loss to USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Chaos awaits in Talladega playoff race

October 18, 2025 09:00 AM
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Talladega, where "there is no safe place" among the heated competition.

nbc_nas_trucksdega_251017.jpg
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
nbc_nascar_talladegapromo_251013.jpg
30
2025 NASCAR Cup Playoffs head to Talladega next
nbc_nas_postracehit_251012.jpg
05:23
Las Vegas playoff race defined by Hamlin’s win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251012.jpg
15:39
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlindiscuss_251012.jpg
02:08
Hamlin finds another gear to win South Point 400
nbc_nas_bell_251012.jpg
01:18
Bell feels ‘déjà vu’ after Las Vegas finish
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251012.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Las Vegas playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_251012.jpg
01:08
Pit road penalty hampers Elliott’s South Point 400
nbc_nas_logano_251012.jpg
01:45
Logano explains ‘all or nothing call’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_cupvegas_251012.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_251012.jpg
01:51
Larson unpacks second-place finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_hamlinintrv_251012.jpg
02:18
Win No. 60 at Las Vegas ‘means a lot’ for Hamlin
nbc_nas_briscoe_251012.jpg
01:02
Briscoe was ‘hanging on’ late at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_byronintrv_251012.jpg
01:35
Byron never saw Dillon wave to get to pit road
nbc_nas_byroncrash_251012.jpg
01:58
Byron collides with Dillon in massive crash
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_251012.jpg
50
Blaney had ‘no warning’ of tire going down
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_251012.jpg
01:45
Blaney done for the day after blown tire at Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nas_vegastease_251011.jpg
01:11
Stakes are high in NASCAR playoff race at Vegas
sales_nas_creditone_vegas_251010.jpg
03:08
Las Vegas is the ‘most important’ race of playoffs
nbc_nas_lasvegas_251006.jpg
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott

nbc_cfb_vandydiscussion_251018.jpg
01:18
Vanderbilt continues to impress following LSU win
nbc_cfb_indtd3_251018.jpg
01:30
Black breaks loose to extend IU’s lead against MSU
nbc_fnia_bijanintclip_251018.jpg
02:50
Robinson on playing with Penix, playing for Morris
Sarratt makes a man miss on TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msutd1_251018.jpg
33
Marsh gives Michigan State the lead vs. Indiana
nbc_cfb_indtd1_251018.jpg
02:12
Williams Jr. extends for Indiana touchdown
nbc_pl_livmunpreview_251018.jpg
01:55
How will Liverpool approach Man United showdown?
nbc_pl_nbapromo_251018.jpg
01:13
Most exciting NBA storylines ahead of tipoff
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251018.jpg
02:00
Arsenal ‘overcame’ difficult moments v. Fulham
nbc_pl_yatesintv_251018.jpg
04:00
Yates reacts to Nottingham Forest sacking Ange
nbc_cfb_cignetticontract_251018.jpg
03:12
Breaking down Cignetti’s massive extension
nbc_pl_fulars_251018.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Arsenal Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_fularspostgamev2_251018.jpg
06:15
Arsenal’s defending proves too much for Fulham
nbc_fnia_bijanint_251018.jpg
26:21
Robinson on players he emulates in his game
nbc_golf_stormking_251018.jpg
04:47
Gang discusses Storm King Match Play Invitational
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
02:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251018.jpg
01:25
Trossard nets Arsenal’s opener against Fulham
nbc_fsmen_iliamalininshort_251018.jpg
06:25
Malinin sparkles in men’s short skate program
nbc_pl_bhanewhl_251018.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_matetahattrick_251018.jpg
01:31
Mateta’s hat-trick for Palace against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpbou_251018.jpg
15:58
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth MWK 8
nbc_pl_sunwolhl_251018.jpg
11:40
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Wolves Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_leedsburnley_251018.jpg
11:17
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Leeds United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mceve_251018.jpg
10:15
Extended HLs: Man City v. Everton Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_mcevepostgame_251018.jpg
01:51
Haaland continues incredible goal-scoring form
nbc_pl_crythirdgoal_251018.jpg
03:03
Mateta’s hat-trick brings Palace level at 3-3
nbc_pl_bouthirdgoal_251018.jpg
01:52
Christie stuns Palace to give Bournemouth 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_sungaol2_251018.jpg
01:15
Krejci’s own goal gives Sunderland 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhasecondgoal_251018.jpg
02:13
Welbeck powers Brighton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newfirstgoal_251018.jpg
01:31
Woltemade’s cheeky finish brings Newcastle level