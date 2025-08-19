 Skip navigation
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA postseason race heats up with teams jockeying for playoff position behind Minnesota
Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori
The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament begins with the defending champions showing how it’s done
Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Yankees’ lineup while Aaron Judge’s status remains unchanged

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
aces.jpg
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA postseason race heats up with teams jockeying for playoff position behind Minnesota
Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori
The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament begins with the defending champions showing how it’s done
Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Yankees’ lineup while Aaron Judge’s status remains unchanged

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
aces.jpg
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs

August 19, 2025 12:05 PM
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will be decided under the lights at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday at 7pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250816.jpg
14:50
Cup drivers recap Richmond race won by Dillon
nbc_nas_raceanalysis_250816.jpg
02:25
Who will clinch last two playoff spots at Daytona?
nbc_nas_sound_250816.jpg
01:00
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_byron_250816.jpg
01:40
Byron ‘feels really good’ after Richmond Cup race
nbc_nas_logano_250816.jpg
01:22
Logano: ‘Golly, we had bad luck’ in Cook Out 400
nbc_nas_blaneyv2_250816.jpg
01:43
Blaney ‘just lost it’ in Cook Out 400 at Richmond
nbc_nas_dillon_250816.jpg
02:13
Dillon ‘really wanted’ to win at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_bowman_250816.jpg
01:51
Bowman: ‘Stressful’ week coming up before Daytona
nbc_nas_cuprichmond_250816.jpg
14:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
nbc_nas_elliottintrvv2_250816.jpg
01:01
Night ‘slowly unraveled’ for Elliott before crash
nbc_nas_bubbawheel_250816.jpg
01:25
Wallace loses wheel after pit stop miscue
nbc_nas_bigone_250816.jpg
02:21
Briscoe, Elliott spun around in Richmond pileup
nbc_nas_reddickspin_250816.jpg
01:34
Reddick hits the wall at Richmond Raceway
nbc_nas_preece_250816.jpg
01:19
Preece: We need to be elite to make the playoffs
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
richmond_promo.jpg
30
Playoff pressure meets Richmond’s short-track fury
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250810.jpg
12:13
Cup drivers recap Watkins Glen race won by SVG
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250810.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at the Glen
nbc_nas_ryanblaneyintvv2_250810.jpg
01:08
Blaney happy with result despite losing pace
nbc_nas_christopherbellintvv2_250810.jpg
01:26
Bell ‘thrilled’ with runner-up finish at the Glen
cup_watkins_glen_hls.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergenintvv2_250810.jpg
01:38
SVG gets Watkins Glen redemption on ‘flawless’ day
nbc_nas_chrisbuescherintv_250810.jpg
02:51
Buescher’s confidence ‘high’ after Watkins Glen
svg_win.jpg
01:38
Is SVG the greatest road racer in NASCAR history?
nbc_nas_connorzilischintv_250810.jpg
01:27
Zilisch ‘feeling okay’ after fall in victory lane
nbc_nas_playoffsanalysis_250810.jpg
04:30
How should playoff hopefuls navigate Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_cwxfinityv5_250810.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Xfinity Series at the Glen on The CW
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
penix.jpg
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
07:50
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
03:05
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_predictions_lions_250819.jpg
11:00
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North
nbc_pft_ward_simmons_250819.jpg
01:21
Ward scuffles with Simmons in camp
nbc_pft_elimanningintv_250814.jpg
18:11
Eli on advice for Dart, relationship with Peyton
nbc_pft_kevin_backup_qb_250819.jpg
05:03
O’Connell makes it clear QB2 is ‘still open’
nbc_pft_jefferson_back_250819.jpg
01:53
Why Jefferson will be crucial support for McCarthy
nbc_pft_matt_stafford_starting_250819.jpg
10:37
Rams ‘tiptoeing through minefield’ with Stafford
nbc_pft_brian_robinson_250819.jpg
03:01
Robinson Jr. doesn’t play preseason Week 2 game
nbc_pft_burrow_hendrickson_contract_250819.jpg
10:00
Burrow addresses Hendrickson contract situation
nbc_pft_manageqb_250819.jpg
09:57
How Browns can manage heavy QB room
nbc_pft_judkins_250819.jpg
03:59
Browns reportedly are waiting to sign Judkins
nbc_pft_flacco_250819.jpg
04:13
Browns turn to Flacco for challenging start
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
01:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road