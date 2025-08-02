 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
Iowa Xfinity results: Sam Mayer collects first victory of season
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
Iowa Xfinity results: Sam Mayer collects first victory of season
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
Cameron Young leads by five; FedExCup race down to the wire at Wyndham
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round
Rory McIlroy lone omission from FedEx St. Jude commitment list

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW

August 2, 2025 07:41 PM
Watch the Mission 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 9 at 3:00 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.

Related Videos

sales_nas_creditone_iowa_250801_v2.jpg
02:00
Race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs heats up at Iowa
nbc_nas_julyranking_250730.jpg
01:36
NASCAR July rankings: Hamlin, Bubba show out
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_nas_childressalmirola_250729.jpg
01:26
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250727.jpg
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
nbc_nas_brickyard400_250727.jpg
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_xfinitysonoma_250712.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Sonoma on The CW
nbc_nas_chicagostreet_250706.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
nbc_nascar_chicago_250705.jpg
09:28
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Chicago on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
09:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round