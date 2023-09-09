Watch Now
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite
John Hunter Nemechek rounds into Xfinity Series championship form ahead of the Round of 12 with his sixth win of the season after claiming both stages and leading 154 laps at Kansas.
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway.
Kligerman last to qualify for Xfinity playoffs
After executing at a "high level" and qualifying as the last car in to the Xfinity Series playoffs, Parker Kligerman calls it a "very satisfying feeling," and fully intends to race for a title. executed at a high level
Herbst falls short of qualifying for playoffs
Riley Herbst says he felt like he had one of the fastest cars at Kansas and all season despite failing to qualify for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, missing the transfer by one spot.
Allgaier, Jones, Smith in multi-car Kansas wreck
Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones, and Sammy Smith get caught up in a multi-car crash during the final stage of the Xfinity Series race at Kansas, delivering a free pass to playoff hopeful Riley Herbst.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Bell on Cup pole for Round of 16 race at Kansas
Christopher Bell recaps an "intense" qualifying session at Kansas after claiming his fourth Cup Series pole position of the season, his second straight to open the 2023 playoffs.
Busch tags wall during Cup practice session
Kyle Busch suffers another issue during practice, this time at Kansas, as a tire failure sends up him into the wall, putting him "in a hole" for the weekend.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway.
Allgaier on pole for Xfinity regular season finale
Justin Allgaier is proud of his team's effort after capturing pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway, where track position is "so important."
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Allison Dega crash
During the Cup Series race at Talladega in 1987, Bobby Allison withstands one of the most memorable wrecks in NASCAR history after he blew his right-rear tire and his race car left the track and flew into the catchfence.
Cup heads to Kansas for second Round of 16 race
Pressure mounts on playoff drivers ahead of the second NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 race at Kansas Speedway.
Which Xfinity drivers will clinch playoff spots?
One race remains in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with only 10 of 12 drivers locked into the playoffs, as Daniel Hemric, Riley Herbst, and Parker Kligerman fight over the last two remaining spots.
Will a playoff driver join Larson in Round of 12?
Dustin Long previews the second NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 race at Kansas Speedway and analyzes the current playoff standings following Kyle Larson's victory at Darlington Raceway.
Kansas will test playoff drivers as unique track
Parker Kligerman, Steve Letarte, and Kim Coon preview the second Round of 16 Cup Series playoff race at Kansas, where everyone is expecting a wild affair at a track that may look straightforward but is anything but.
Playoff drivers had difficulties at Darlington
Steve Letarte, Parker Kligerman, and Kim Coon review issues for playoff drivers at Darlington, including Denny Hamlin, Michael McDowell, and Kevin Harvick, and how it might impact the rest of the Round of 16.
Nemechek to return to Cup Series full time in 2024
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Steve Letarte react to the announcement that John Hunter Nemechek will return to the Cup Series full time in 2024 with Legacy Motor Club and laud driver and team fit.
Kligerman, Herbst on Xfinity playoff bubble
Kim Coon, Steve Letarte, and Parker Kligerman preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale at Kansas Speedway and the tight playoff battle on the bubble before the Round of 12 opener at Bristol.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Darlington Cup race
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Darlington
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Larson clinches spot in Round of 12 with win
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty go through the field following the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway.
Buescher: ‘We had our chance’ during restarts
Chris Buescher says it "hurts just a little bit to be that close" after a third-place finish at Darlington, his best ever.
Reddick: ‘This is the day that we need to have’
Tyler Reddick says he needed a longer run after Kyle Larson got ahead of him on pit road, but a second-place finish after leading 90 laps delivered a nice points performance in the playoff opener.
Larson: ‘What a great way to start the playoffs’
An elated Kyle Larson beams following his first win at Darlington in 12 career starts, calling it one of the top-five wins of his career at one of his favorite tracks as one of NASCAR's "crown jewels."
Suarez hooks Bowman into wall after blocking
Alex Bowman throws an aggressive block on Daniel Suarez and pays the price as a result, ending up in the wall, suffering heavy damage, and collecting Harrison Burton in the process.
Cindric and Gibbs go for a Darlington wall ride
Austin Cindric goes up the race track into Ty Gibbs and the No. 2 of Cindric gets turned into the wall, bringing out the caution late in Stage 2 at Darlington.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Hill: ‘Have to do a better job’ on restarts
Austin Hill crosses the line second in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington and discusses why he needs to "go back to the drawing board" on restarts after struggling with wheel spin all day.
Kligerman, Mayer speak on incident at Darlington
Parker Kligerman and Sam Mayer share their sides of a late-race incident at Darlington Raceway, with Kligerman saying he got "flat run over" and Mayer taking blame after dealing with multiple issues throughout the day.