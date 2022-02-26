Watch Now
O'Ward brushes wall during St. Pete qualifying
Pato O'Ward says he misjudged the amount of snap to the race car after a qualifying incident ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, but is happy with his pace after some "great changes."
NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course
For the first time ever, NASCAR is set to race on a street course, so Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett preview what to expect at the Grant Park 220 on the Chicago Street Course.
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing
Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan look at some of the exciting racing at last week's action at Nashville Superspeedway and how drivers provided jaw-dropping moves at the track.
Inside Chastain’s thrilling NASCAR Cup victory
Ross Chastain captures a NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Nashville Superspeedway despite mechanical troubles along the way.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Nashville Cup
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hops into the broadcast booth and gives his thoughts on the action at the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, and Kyle Petty review the racing at NASCAR Superspeedway, where Ross Chastain backed up his first career Cup Series pole with his first win of the season.
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
Ross Chastain talks about trusting his tools, staying patient, and evolving in order to drive to victory lane at Nashville Superspeedway despite all the noise swirling around him and public criticism.
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
Kyle Larson says the No. 5 felt "pretty off" and has been missing speed the last couple of races, but all in all is pleased to maximize the day with a top-five result.
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
Chase Elliott likes the "cadence" the No. 9 team is on after its second-consecutive top-five NASCAR Cup Series finish, as he searches for a win to qualify for the playoffs.
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
Ross Chastain wins the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway for his first victory of the year and to punch his ticket to the playoffs.
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
Following a second-place finish at Nashville, Martin Truex Jr. says the No. 19 was too loose on the long runs and needed more balance to make a move.
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
Denny Hamlin discusses the importance of track position at Nashville after giving the No. 11 team a chance to win and optimizing the day with a third-place finish.
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
Ross Chastain smashes a watermelon in celebration after his Nashville and speaks about self-reflection and putting trust in his people amid criticism.
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
Ross Chastain starts from pole position, leads 99 laps, the most of any driver, en route to the NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville Superspeedway.
Blaney suffers hard front-end impact at Nashville
Ryan Blaney bears the brunt of the ramifications from a chain reaction during a restart at Nashville and suffers heavy front-end damage after careening into an infield wall.
Reddick loses tire, dives to pit road
Tyler Reddick brings out the caution at Nashville after losing his right-rear tire following a pit stop.
Highlights: Allmendinger wins Xfinity at Nashville
AJ Allmendinger wins the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in an overtime finish.
Herbst discouraged despite runner-up finish
After a second-place result at Nashville, Riley Herbst says his team's first six weeks this season were so good, but that the last seven have been "absolutely detrimental and brutal."
Allmendinger wins Tennessee Lottery 250 in OT
AJ Allmendinger holds off the challengers during an overtime restart in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, as the field wrecks behind him crossing the finish line.
Allmendinger proves doubters wrong at Nashville
"Life is good" for AJ Allmendinger following his Xfinity Series victory at Nashville, and he says he loves winning on ovals because he knows a lot of people doubt him on oval tracks.
Berry ‘hungry’ to win in Cup Series with SHR
Josh Berry joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton to recap an "exciting week" after it was revealed that he'll replace Kevin Harvick in 2024 and says he's happy to have a Cup home for at least the next few years.
Highlights: Chastain on Cup pole at Nashville
Ross Chastain will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green for the first time in his career after capturing pole position at Nashville Superspeedway, which is also the first pole for Trackhouse Racing.
Chastain captures first Cup pole of career
A noticeably relieved Ross Chastain explains what it means to finally capture his and Trackhouse Racing's first pole position after so much personal frustration over the years during qualifying sessions.
Suarez crashes during final round of qualifying
Daniel Suarez loses the rear end of his race car during the final round for pole position at Nashville Superspeedway and backs it into the wall before even taking the green flag for his qualifying lap.
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Check out the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session at Nashville Superspeedway ahead of the Tennessee Lottery 250.
Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
Cole Custer credits his team for making it easy to run a solid lap after claiming pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Highlights: Hocevar wins Truck race at Nashville
Watch full highlights from the Rackley Roofing 200, where Carson Hocevar held off Zane Smith for victory at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Nashville
Dustin Long previews the top storylines ahead of NASCAR's return to action at Nashville, with eyes on Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, and Martin Truex Jr.
Highlights: Preece wins ARCA West race at Sonoma
Ryan Preece drives to victory lane at Sonoma Raceway in the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200.
Hirschman wins Whelen Modified Seekonk 150
Matt Hirschman wins the Seekonk 150 at Seekonk Speedway to become the first multi-race winner of the 2023 season in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.