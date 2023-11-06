 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Penske's back to back titles in NASCAR Cup Series

November 5, 2023 07:13 PM
Celebrating a Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway for a second consecutive season, Roger Penske says it was a pleasure to watch the way Ryan Blaney raced against the rest of the Championship 4.
Up Next
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
2:30
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_penske_231105.jpg
0:59
Penske’s back to back titles in NASCAR Cup Series
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvick_231105.jpg
4:22
Harvick’s last week an ‘emotional roller coaster’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_231105.jpg
1:18
Ross: ‘Did something else that’s never been done’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_231105.jpg
21:36
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trophypresent_231105.jpg
5:33
Blaney overcomes adversity to claim Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231105.jpg
1:47
Byron: ‘Stinks to come up short’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_231105.jpg
2:26
Larson: ‘Pit crew kept us in the game’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_231105.jpg
3:21
Blaney went to work to capture first Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellcrash_231105.jpg
1:30
Bell’s title hopes evaporate due to brake failure
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_231104.jpg
18:36
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stewart_231104.jpg
1:42
Stewart: Cole ‘won that one on his own’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trophypresent_231104.jpg
4:35
Custer celebrates with Xfinity championship trophy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allgaier_231104.jpg
2:40
Allgaier: ‘Hats off to this whole race team’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
1:23
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
2:30
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
2:20
Custer: ‘I’m going to enjoy this’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_phxovertime_231104.jpg
1:21
Custer wins at Phoenix in OT, claims Xfinity title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
0:54
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
0:52
Larson looking to close season with second title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ctgtease_231104.jpg
1:01
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byronrecap_231104.jpg
0:47
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jarrettessay_231104.jpg
1:09
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_231104.jpg
9:57
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_231104.jpg
1:42
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsphx_231104.jpg
5:59
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sammysmith_231104.jpg
0:33
Smith snags second career Xfinity pole position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_modifiedmartinsville_231103.jpg
13:33
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mayerrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Mayer peaking at right time, eyes Xfinity title
Now Playing