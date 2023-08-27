 Skip navigation
Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampsfowler_230826.jpg
Analyzing Fowler’s Tour Championship performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_D3_putter.jpg
Hovland continues hot streak, up 6 with $18 million prize looming
scheffler_1920_stjude23_rahm_walking.jpg
How Tour Champ’s final round impacts Player of the Year race
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_golf_sales_tourchampsfowler_230826.jpg
Analyzing Fowler’s Tour Championship performance

Watch Now

Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls

August 26, 2023 10:32 PM
Ryan Preece hangs on as his No. 41 goes airborne and he endures nearly a dozen aerial barrel rolls through the infield grass at Daytona and walks away from a destroyed race car.
nbc_nas_creditone_230826.jpg
2:29
Playoff field set after Buescher wins at Daytona
nbc_nas_bubbav2_230826.jpg
1:23
Wallace clinches final playoff position on points
nbc_nas_truex_230826.jpg
1:24
Truex Jr. wraps up Cup regular season championship
nbc_nas_buescher_230826.jpg
1:58
Buescher captures third Cup win in last five races
nbc_nas_overtime_230826.jpg
2:08
Buescher wins regular season finale in OT
nbc_nas_preeceflip_230826.jpg
6:24
Preece withstands countless aerial barrel rolls
nbc_nas_bigone_230826.jpg
4:23
The Big One happens early at Daytona
Coke_Zero_400.jpg
1:19
Who will prevail in battle on the playoff bubble?
nbc_nas_75th2001pepsi400v2_230825.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2001 Pepsi 400
nbc_nas_multicarcrashv2_230825.jpg
2:50
Alfredo, Jones spark crash on lap 42 at Daytona
nbc_nas_restartcrashv2_230825.jpg
3:52
Hill, Bayne start 11-car wreck on late restart
nbc_nas_xfinitydaytona_230825.jpg
18:23
Highlights: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona
nbc_nas_creed_230825.jpg
1:55
Creed: ‘Got to keep building’ after Xfinity finish
nbc_nas_allgaierinterview_230825.jpg
2:41
Allgaier reflects on Xfinity at Daytona win
nbc_nas_xfinityfinishv4_230825.jpg
4:56
Allgaier, Creed battle for photo finish
nbc_nas_cupqualsdaytona_230825.jpg
8:40
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
1:18
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytonav2_230824.jpg
1:27
Last regular season race to set playoff field
nbc_nas_whelanmodifiedthompsonehlv2_230824.jpg
5:09
Highlights: Bonsignore wins Thompson 150
nbc_nas_motormouths_regularseason_230824.jpg
7:45
Truex Jr. eyes regular season championship
nbc_nas_motormouths_saturdaynight_230824.jpg
7:22
Regular season finale will feature everything
nbc_nas_motormouths_playoffs_230824.jpg
5:42
NASCAR Cup playoff scenarios for Daytona
nbc_nas_mm_daytonaplayoffs_230821.jpg
11:00
Playoff implications set up exciting Daytona race
nbc_nas_mm_bubbledrivers_230821.jpg
10:13
Wallace shifts his mindset at The Glen
nbc_nas_mm_byronelliottv2_230821.jpg
9:17
Byron thriving, Elliott fading after The Glen
nbc_nas_pod_elliottfuel_230821.jpg
10:05
Pressure may have caused Elliott’s error
nbc_nas_pod_greenflagracing_230821.jpg
8:08
Analyzing lack of road course stage break cautions
nbc_nas_pod_byron_230821.jpg
9:15
Byron’s first road course win ‘completes resume’
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230821.jpg
2:53
Dale Jr. Cam: Calling Byron’s win at The Glen
nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
12:19
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
