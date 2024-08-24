 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season
MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW Championship - Round Two
Adam Scott builds three-shot lead at BMW with eye on Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season
MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW Championship - Round Two
Adam Scott builds three-shot lead at BMW with eye on Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sieg 'chasing points' with strong fifth at Daytona

August 23, 2024 10:27 PM
Ryan Sieg recaps his day at Daytona, where he finished fifth, and is encouraged with the position his team is in now above the Xfinity Series playoff cutline with five races remaining.
Up Next
nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
0:51
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
2:05
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
1:28
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
Now Playing
anotha_wreck_copy.jpg
3:27
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Now Playing
big_xfin_wreck_copy.jpg
4:42
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonaxfinity_lap1crash_240823.jpg
4:39
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
Now Playing
McDowell.jpg
10:30
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonapreview_240822.jpg
4:55
Cup Series has plenty on the line at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_daytona_240821.jpg
1:42
NASCAR at Daytona as race to the playoffs heats up
Now Playing
redd.jpg
14:18
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_michiganhl_240818.jpg
18:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbs_240819.jpg
0:59
Gibbs extends Cup playoff cushion after Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_busch_240819.jpg
1:34
Busch: Michigan is ‘how we would expect to run’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240819.jpg
0:51
Byron relives final restart after finishing second
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_240819.jpg
1:29
Reddick dedicates win to racing legend Bloomquist
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lajoie_240819.jpg
3:03
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_turn4crash_240819.jpg
3:42
Larson’s spin collects multiple playoff hopefuls
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfincreedint_240817.jpg
2:15
Creed sets series record for runner-ups before win
Now Playing
xfin_michigan.jpg
18:47
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinsiegwreck_240817.jpg
2:54
Sieg upside down after Kvapil spins at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinallgaierint_240817.jpg
1:09
Allgaier scores first Xfinity win at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
2:38
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
4:21
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qualloganoint_240817.jpg
2:09
Logano: ‘I shouldn’t have done what I did’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_qualdillonint_240817.jpg
5:52
Dillon unpacks week since Richmond win, penalty
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityquals_240816.jpg
6:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_michigan_240815.jpg
1:41
Richmond fallout impacts Michigan playoff picture
Now Playing
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
13:21
Burton: Dillon punishment affects the entire field
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspodregseasontitle_240814.jpg
4:41
Michigan, Daytona, Darlington cap regular season
Now Playing
nbc_nas_naspodoptiontires_240814.jpg
5:48
Should NASCAR take the option tire to every track?
Now Playing