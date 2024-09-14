 Skip navigation
Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats
The Solheim Cup - Round Two
‘Miracle at Medinah’? Europe has hope, but U.S. has big lead at Solheim Cup
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup playoff contenders face challenges at Watkins Glen

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_indellisontd_240914.jpg
Indiana’s Ellison fights his way to score vs. UCLA
nbc_cfb_washstwashlitesv2_240914.jpg
Highlights: Washington State wins Apple Cup
nbc_cfb_indwilliamstd_240914.jpg
Williams stretches to extend the Hoosier’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Creed: 'I could be mad' about 2nd, but 'I'm happy'

September 14, 2024 07:00 PM
Sheldon Creed jokes that "he could be mad" after another runner-up finish in the Xfinity Series, but he is encouraged with the momentum approaching the playoffs and fun he is having in the race car.
nbc_nas_zilischraceintv_240914.jpg
1:52
Zilisch’s Xfinity debut ends with emotional win
nbc_nas_creedintv_240914.jpg
0:57
Creed: ‘I could be mad’ about 2nd, but ‘I’m happy’
nbc_nas_crash1_240914.jpg
1:20
Multiple Xfinity cars wreck late at Watkins Glen
chastain.jpg
12:05
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_lagano_intv_240913v2.jpg
4:47
Logano and Team Penske thrive come playoff time
Cindric.jpg
1:40
Which Cup drivers will join Logano in Round of 12?
nbc_nas_toyotascanallatl_240910.jpg
3:57
Listen to Reddick, Truex Jr. and more at Atlanta
nbc_nas_creditone_240908.jpg
18:27
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240908.jpg
18:30
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_blaney_240908.jpg
1:06
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
nbc_nas_bell_240908.jpg
1:14
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
nbc_nas_suarez_240908.jpg
1:24
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
nbc_nas_logano_240908.jpg
2:01
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
nbc_nas_otfinish_240908.jpg
3:40
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
nbc_nas_blaneytruex_240908.jpg
2:15
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
nbc_nas_jhncrash_240908.jpg
1:21
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
nbc_nas_larsonbriscoe_240908.jpg
2:18
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
nbc_nas_chandlerintrv_240907.jpg
0:55
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_240907.jpg
15:48
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_heimintrv_240907.jpg
1:03
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
nbc_nas_hillintrv_240907.jpg
2:00
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
nbc_nas_bigone_240907.jpg
2:17
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
nbc_nas_mayercrash_240907.jpg
3:04
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
nbc_nas_atlcupquals_240907.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_hamlin_240907.jpg
0:32
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
nbc_nas_jesselove_240907.jpg
1:12
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atl_240905.jpg
1:55
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
nbc_nas_briscoeboswelldarlingtonintv_240906.jpg
6:06
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240905.jpg
2:27
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
nbc_nas_yt_intrvcomp_240901.jpg
23:28
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
